ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Do you make a liveable wage? Tool shows how much you need in Ohio

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwUE4_0fl2fRWe00

(NEXSTAR) – Have you found yourself struggling to make ends meet, even though you have a full-time job? An updated tool shows it may be because of the area you live in.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has updated its Living Wage Calculator , a tool that allows you to determine the income needed to live in all 50 states, as well as local counties and metropolitan areas. Researchers rely on federal, state, and local data to create the Living Wage Calculator, which can be found here .

To use the Living Wage Calculator, select a state, city or metro area. You’ll be able to see a breakdown of the living, poverty, and minimum wages of 12 different family structures: variations range from having one to two adults with either one or both working, and zero to three children.

How abortion clinics are preparing for Roe v. Wade to fall

Below this table is a second table that outlines the typical expenses for each of the 12 structures. Expenses include food, child care, housing, and taxes. The living wage mentioned above is calculated by determining these basic expenses and how much one would need to make to afford them.

According to the updated Living Wage Calculator, a liveable wage in the U.S. (based on data from 2021) is $24.16 per hour before taxes for a family of four in which both adults are working. That’s up from $21.54 in 2020.

“The minimum wage does not provide a living wage for most American families,” creators say in a release . “For two adult, two children families, the minimum wage covers 59.8% of the living wage at best in Washington and 29.9% at worst in Wisconsin.

A family of four living in the New York City area, the needed wage to cover basic expenses is higher than the national average at $30.16 . In St. Louis, a family of four requires a liveable wage lower than the U.S. rate at $23.24 . If that same family moved to the San Francisco area, the same family would need a wage of $35.56 to cover basic expenses.

To view your needed minimum income and cost breakdown, visit the MIT Living Wage Calculator .

At the start of 2022, 26 states increased their minimum wages . By 2026, the minimum wage will be at $15 in all or parts of 11 states . Still, nearly 20 states have minimum wages at the national minimum, $7.25, a rate that hasn’t been raised since 2009 . Another eight states have minimum wages below $10.

According to the Economic Policy Institute , the spending power of that $7.25/hour has already dropped dramatically since 2009. In 2021 dollars, $7.25 was more like $9.17 per hour in 2009 . (The inflation that’s happened since June of last year has made the difference even more dramatic.)

Many companies have announced increases to their minimum starting wages in recent months. That includes Target , Hobby Lobby , Verizon , and even the federal government – President Joe Biden raised the minimum wage for federal employees to $15 earlier this year.

So far this year, Americans have faced painful inflation with the prices of everything from gas to groceries rising. U.S. inflation hit 8.3% in April but has slowed from the 40-year high reported in March.

The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire’s Alix Martichoux contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 8

unicorn farts
4d ago

no skills? might need a second job. except liberals absolutely do not want to work over 28 a week. they can't play video games if their holding a real job.

Reply(4)
2
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Waverly: ‘Cut up in a chipper’

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The daughter of a missing Waverly man said people close to her father told her that he’d been cut up in a chipper and fed to hogs. Raymont Willis, 42, disappeared from his home on Johnson Hill Road on July 4, 2020. His disappearance is connected to Koby Roush — who […]
WAVERLY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one injured after motorcycle crash in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — One man died and another was injured after a motorcycle crash overnight Wednesday in Marion, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers from the Marion Post went to Water Street in the village of Prospect just after 1:00am where the driver of the motorcycle, 22-year-old Alec Bartell, was found dead […]
MARION, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

May payment dates for Social Security, SSI, and SSDI

The Social Security Administration will be sending out another round of checks soon. May will mark the fifth round this year. What is the difference between education credit and tuition and fee deduction?. Social Security and SSDI payment schedule. The Social Security Administration (SSA) runs programs that millions depend on....
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#New York City Area#Metropolitan Areas#Living Wage Calculator#American
BGR.com

$2,500 stimulus payments available to help some Americans pay rent

The stimulus checks keep flowing — sort of. In the absence of any more such handouts from the federal government, states and cities have taken a piecemeal, ad hoc approach to try and keep all this going on a local level. It’s why, for example, Californians might be getting money to offset high gas prices soon. And why Biden himself wants to pivot from stimulus checks to a different kind of stimulus (student loan debt relief). Meanwhile, Hawaii has a stimulus-style program of its own, to help people with soaring rent payments.
HAWAII STATE
Fox News

Monekypox virus: What to know

The monkeypox virus is spreading across the world, with reports of cases in the U.K., Spain, Portugal and the U.S. In Massachusetts, a case was found in a man who had recently traveled to Canada. Although it's the only case in America that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Housing
International Business Times

Two Trump-backed Candidates Win U.S. Election Primaries, But Two Fall Short

Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party's nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday in the biggest test yet of the former president's influence in his party ahead of November's midterm elections. But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy