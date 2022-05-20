ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Superconductivity and charge density waves caught intertwining at the nanoscale

Science Daily
 6 days ago

Room-temperature superconductors could transform everything from electrical grids to particle accelerators to computers -- but before they can be realized, researchers need to better understand how existing high-temperature superconductors work. Now, researchers from the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, the University of British Columbia, Yale University and...

www.sciencedaily.com

Science Daily

Developing next-generation superconducting cables

Researchers at Florida State University's Center for Advanced Power Systems (CAPS), in collaboration with Colorado-based Advanced Conductor Technologies, have demonstrated a new, ready-to-use superconducting cable system -- an improvement to superconductor technology that drives the development of technologies such as all-electric ships or airplanes. In a paper published in Superconductor...
COLORADO STATE
Science Daily

Traveling wave of light sparks simple liquid crystal microposts to perform complex dance

When humans twist and turn it is the result of complex internal functions: the body's nervous system signals our intentions; the musculoskeletal system supports the motion; and the digestive system generates the energy to power the move. The body seamlessly integrates these activities without our even being aware that coordinated, dynamic processes are taking place. Reproducing similar, integrated functioning in a single synthetic material has proven difficult -few one-component materials naturally encompass the spatial and temporal coordination needed to mimic the spontaneity and dexterity of biological behavior.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Science Daily

Artificial cilia could someday power diagnostic devices

Cilia are the body's diligent ushers. These microscopic hairs, which move fluid by rhythmic beating, are responsible for pushing cerebrospinal fluid in your brain, clearing the phlegm and dirt from your lungs, and keeping other organs and tissues clean. A technical marvel, cilia have proved difficult to reproduce in engineering...
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Scientists use quantum computers to simulate quantum materials

Scientists achieve important milestone in making quantum computing more effective. Quantum computers promise to revolutionize science by enabling computations that were once thought impossible. But for quantum computers to become an everyday reality, there is a long way to go and many challenging tests to pass. One of the tests...
CHICAGO, IL
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Bat brains organized for echolocation and flight

A new study shows how the brains of Egyptian fruit bats are highly specialized for echolocation and flight, with motor areas of the cerebral cortex that are dedicated to sonar production and wing control. The work by researchers at UC Davis and UC Berkeley was published May 25 in Current Biology.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Secure communication with light particles

While quantum computers offer many novel possibilities, they also pose a threat to internet security since these supercomputers make common encryption methods vulnerable. Based on the so-called quantum key distribution, researchers at TU Darmstadt have developed a new, tap-proof communication network. The new system is used to exchange symmetric keys...
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Science Daily

Scientists make plastic more degradable under UV light

Many plastics that are labelled as biodegradable are only compostable under industrial conditions, but scientists at the University of Bath have now found a way to make plastics break down using only UV light. As a result of increasing public concern over plastic waste, PLA (Poly(lactic acid)), created using lactic...
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Researchers develop new biobattery for hydrogen storage

A team of microbiologists from Goethe University Frankfurt has succeeded in using bacteria for the controlled storage and release of hydrogen. This is an important step in the search for carbon-neutral energy sources in the interest of climate protection. The fight against climate change is making the search for carbon-neutral...
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

AI reveals unsuspected math underlying search for exoplanets

Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms trained on real astronomical observations now outperform astronomers in sifting through massive amounts of data to find new exploding stars, identify new types of galaxies and detect the mergers of massive stars, accelerating the rate of new discovery in the world's oldest science. But AI, also...
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Scientists build subcellular map of entire brain networks

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute have developed an imaging technique to capture information about the structure and function of brain tissue at subcellular level -- a few billionth of a metre, while also capturing information about the surrounding environment. The unique approach detailed in Nature Communications today (25 May),...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Reference genomes provide first insights into genetic roots of mustelid physiological and behavioral diversity

Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (IZW) Mustelids are the most ecologically and taxonomically diverse family within the order Carnivora. From the tayra in the neotropics to the wolverine in the subarctic, they inhabit a variety of ecological niches and developed corresponding species-specific traits related to their diet, reproductive strategy and morphology. An international team of scientists led by the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) conducted a comparative analysis of whole genomes of several mustelids to obtain insights into the molecular basis of these adaptations. The team found that multiple sources of genomic variation contributed to candidate genes, including those that change the number, position, orientation or size of genes in a species' genome. The latter forms of genomic variation are frequently neglected in genome studies of wildlife species, and the authors argue that this needs to change.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Scientists discover gene plays critical role in embryo development

A new study co-led by a Cedars-Sinai investigator identified a gene thatplays an important role in a biological pathway involved in embryo development. The gene's impact at the cellular level could explain why some babies are born with physical abnormalities and why some adults develop diseases such as cancer. The findings are published in Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Scientists develop method for seasonal prediction of Western wildfires

National Center for Atmospheric Research/University Corporation for Atmospheric Research. This summer's Western wildfire season is likely to be more severe than average but not as devastating as last year's near-record, according to an experimental prediction method developed by scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). The new method,...
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Breakthrough in quantum universal gate sets: A high-fidelity iToffoli gate

High-fidelity quantum logic gates applied to quantum bits (qubits) are the basic building blocks of programmable quantum circuits. Researchers at the Advanced Quantum Testbed (AQT) at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) conducted the first experimental demonstration of a three-qubit high-fidelity iToffoli native gate in a superconducting quantum information processor and in a single step.
COMPUTERS
Science Daily

Genetic roots of 3 mitochondrial diseases ID'd via new approach

When something goes wrong in mitochondria, the tiny organelles that power cells, it can cause a bewildering variety of symptoms such as poor growth, fatigue and weakness, seizures, developmental and cognitive disabilities, and vision problems. The culprit could be a defect in any of the 1,300 or so proteins that make up mitochondria, but scientists have very little idea what many of those proteins do, making it difficult to identify the faulty protein and treat the condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Science Daily

Astronomers find hidden trove of massive black holes

A team led by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has found a previously overlooked treasure trove of massive black holes in dwarf galaxies. The newly discovered black holes offer a glimpse into the life story of the supermassive black hole at the center of our own Milky Way galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Decline of diatoms due to ocean acidification

Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel (GEOMAR) Diatoms are the most important producers of plant biomass in the ocean and help to transport carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere into the deep ocean and thus regulate our climate. Because diatoms rely on silica rather than calcium carbonate to build their shells, they were previously thought to benefit from ocean acidification -- a chemical change in seawater triggered by the increasing uptake of CO2 that makes calcification more difficult. In a study published today in Nature, scientists at GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel show that diatoms, which are a type of plankton, are also affected. Analyses of data from field experiments and model simulations suggest that ocean acidification could drastically reduce diatom populations.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Astrophysics student discovers link between global warming and locally unstable weather

Climate change gives rise to more unstable weather, local droughts and extreme temperature records, but a coherent theory relating local and global climate is still under active development. Now a Danish astrophysics student at the Niels Bohr Institute used a mathematical approach -- inspired by research in the Universe's light -- to unveil how global temperature increase engenders locally unstable weather on Earth.
ENVIRONMENT

