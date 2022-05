*Update​*-Investigators seeking witnesses to double fatal crash. Investigators of a double fatal crash are seeking witnesses to the crash or of the suspect vehicle immediately preceding the collision. The suspect vehicle is a red Mazda 3. Witnesses or those who may have video around May 14th at 4:45 PM at the location of Hwy 20 and Liberty Road are encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. Reference Case number SP22-113804.

LINN COUNTY, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO