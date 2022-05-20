ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OutThere Colorado

2-plus feet of snow to hit Colorado, prolonged power outages likely

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ufZd_0fl2a4nt00
The chance of at least one inch of snow. Map Credit: NWS.

In case you haven't heard – a big winter storm is starting to hit Colorado. Snowfall is expected to ramp up throughout the day into Friday night, with hazardous conditions stretching into Saturday. When all is said and done, much of Colorado's Central Mountain region and Front Range will likely get between six to 12 inches of snow, though some areas may get two or more feet.

While spring storms are typical, they come with a new set of hazards.

Wet, heavy snow landing on 'greened-out' tree limbs can cause branches to fall due to the excess weight. It's common for these falling branches to hit power lines, capable to causing widespread power outages. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), these outages are expected and it's likely some will be prolonged.

The NWS states that it only takes about three to four inches of snow to start causing limb damage, with about six to eight inches likely to result in severe tree breakage.

Below, find the probability maps of 4 inches and 8 inches of snow respectively, which can provide insight into how much tree damage may occur in an area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34C9Gz_0fl2a4nt00
Map Credit: NWS.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VyMw_0fl2a4nt00
Map Credit: NWS.

In other words, there's a big chance that enough snow will land to cause widespread damage to trees, particularly along the I-25 corridor and in the Front Range foothills.

Find a map of the expected snowfall totals statewide, below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38LOVq_0fl2a4nt00
Map Credit: NWS.

The National Weather Service advises the public not to park, linger, or walk under trees. This could pose a serious risk. The same goes to those recreating in the backcountry – avoid heavily treed trails during this snowfall.

Follow along with weather alerts related to the storm on the National Weather Service website.

Comments / 5

Related
OutThere Colorado

Weekend snowstorm broke, tied several weather records in Colorado

The widespread snowstorm that blasted Colorado over the weekend broke and tied several records across the state, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). By 8 AM on Saturday morning two inches of snow was measured in Pueblo, setting a new record for May 21st snowfall. The previous record was 0.2 inches, and was set in 2001. Saturday also tied May 21, 2001 for the city's latest measurable snowfall on record.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Power Lines#Heavy Snow#Winter Storm#Weather#Front Range
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

May snowstorm delivers big snow totals

COLORADO SPRINGS — Our Saturday in May is looking a little more like a day we’d see in January as many are waking up to snow-packed yards. Friday to Saturday’s snowstorm packed a punch to Colorado with many people recording over five inches of snow. We could have had even more snow fall, but because […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Social media reacts to Colorado's widespread spring snowstorm

Although it is springtime in Colorado, winter weather returned to the state on Friday, dropping up to 20 inches of snow in some areas. The heaviest snowfall was recorded Friday night, along the Palmer Divide and the southern foothills. One to two inches of snow per hour in these areas, according to NWS. Snow totals around the state can be found, here.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Attention Turns To Widespread Freeze Saturday Night As Storm Departs

DENVER (CBS4) – A potent and unusually cold late May snowstorm will leave Colorado today after dropping more than a foot of snow on the higher elevations to the west and south of Denver. Some parts of Summit County, Jefferson County and Douglas County reported 15 to 20 inches of snow! A fair amount of moisture remains in the atmosphere over northern and central Colorado and with daytime heating we’ll see some unstable air develop. This will create a few rain or snow showers but we aren’t expecting anything widespread or organized after the band of snow on the southeast plains...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Snow totals: Several areas in Colorado hammered with more than a foot of spring snow

The Centennial State received a late-season snowstorm that began Friday and dropped wet, heavy snow into Saturday. Here are 24-hour snow totals from across the state as of 6 p.m. Saturday, according to National Weather Service snowfall reports. Air Force Academy: 13 inchesAlma: 17 inchesAspen Park: 15.5 inchesAspen Springs: 18.6 inchesAurora 7.5 inchesBerthoud Pass: 15.6 inchesBlack Hawk: 11 inchesBlack Forest: 18.2 inchesBoulder: 12.5 inchesCanon City: 10 inchesCascade: 14 inchesCastle Rock: 14.5 inchesColorado Springs: 12 inchesCopper Mountain: 16.8 inchesCrescent Village: 13 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesCrook: 8 inchesDenver International Airport: 2.3 inchesElbert: 15 inchesElizabeth: 15 inchesEstes Park: 14 inchesEvergreen: 10.3 inchesFairplay: 17.7 inchesFlorissant: 15.5 inchesFountain: 10.5 inchesFranktown: 9 inchesGenesee: 17 inches Golden: 14.5 inchesHighlands Ranch: 8.5 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesLafayette: 5.7 inchesLarkspur: 6 inchesLeadville: 9.8 inchesLongmont: 5 inchesLouisville: 6.5 inchesManitou Springs: 10.6 inches Monument: 17.5 inchesNederland: 16.5 inchesPeterson Air Force Base: 10.3 inchesPonderosa Park: 13 inchesPueblo: 5.5 inches Pueblo West: 7.5 inchesSt. Mary's Glacier: 18 inchesSteamboat Springs: 6 inchesWinter Park: 7.3 inchesWoodland Park: 16 inches
CENTENNIAL, CO
OutThere Colorado

Power outages "significant threat" with up to 31 inches of snow possible in Colorado

The National Weather Service (NWS) has released their snowfall prediction for the storm that's about to hit Colorado over the weekend and as expected, their mapping shows some huge spring snow totals on the horizon. Based on the NWS mapping, the area likely to get hit the hardest from Friday morning to Sunday night is the northern mountain region, near the Continental Divide. Longs Peak is expected to get between 21 and 31 inches of snow, with that entire Rocky Mountain National Park area likely...
COLORADO STATE
The Brownsville Herald

Rain could soon bring some relief from heat

The Rio Grande Valley could get some much needed rain beginning Sunday as a cool front makes its way to the area. Although there won’t be much of drop in temperatures, the rain chances will increase to 40% Sunday and Sunday night and Monday and to 20%, according to AccuWeather. Rain chances of about 20% are expected to occur the rest of the week.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire updates: Simms fire near Ouray may have been sparked by prescribed burn

U.S. Forest Service officials over the weekend acknowledged that a prescribed burn near Ouray could have sparked the Simms fire that has burned 373 acres and destroyed one home. Angry residents, in a Saturday town hall meeting streamed on Facebook, confronted fire officials over the decision to conduct the fire mitigation operation during extremely dry and windy conditions. “After all these red flag warnings, why? Why did you set the...
OURAY, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy