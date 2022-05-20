2-plus feet of snow to hit Colorado, prolonged power outages likely

The chance of at least one inch of snow. Map Credit: NWS.

In case you haven't heard – a big winter storm is starting to hit Colorado. Snowfall is expected to ramp up throughout the day into Friday night, with hazardous conditions stretching into Saturday. When all is said and done, much of Colorado's Central Mountain region and Front Range will likely get between six to 12 inches of snow, though some areas may get two or more feet.

While spring storms are typical, they come with a new set of hazards.

Wet, heavy snow landing on 'greened-out' tree limbs can cause branches to fall due to the excess weight. It's common for these falling branches to hit power lines, capable to causing widespread power outages. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), these outages are expected and it's likely some will be prolonged.

The NWS states that it only takes about three to four inches of snow to start causing limb damage, with about six to eight inches likely to result in severe tree breakage.

Below, find the probability maps of 4 inches and 8 inches of snow respectively, which can provide insight into how much tree damage may occur in an area:

Map Credit: NWS.

Map Credit: NWS.

In other words, there's a big chance that enough snow will land to cause widespread damage to trees, particularly along the I-25 corridor and in the Front Range foothills.

Find a map of the expected snowfall totals statewide, below:

Map Credit: NWS.

The National Weather Service advises the public not to park, linger, or walk under trees. This could pose a serious risk. The same goes to those recreating in the backcountry – avoid heavily treed trails during this snowfall.

Follow along with weather alerts related to the storm on the National Weather Service website.