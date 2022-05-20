ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

May 20, 2022

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 6 days ago

Set Times Announced For Gov Ball ’22 BY KYLE STEVENS The Governors Ball...

www.qgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Queens Gazette

Anastasios Tsakos Memorialized With LIE Overpass Renaming

On May 19, State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing) and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D,WF-Fresh Meadows) announced the eventual renaming of the Long Island Expressway (LIE) overpass located at Francis Lewis Boulevard and Horace Harding Expressway as “Detective Anastasios Tsakos Memorial Bridge.” Stavisky and Rozic were joined by Irene Tsakos, various units of the New York City Police Department, the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (NYCPBA) President Patrick J. Lynch, and members of the local community for the event memorializing the one-year anniversary of the passing of Detective Tsakos who was killed in the line of duty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

A Tangled Web Of Wires

One of the most pervasive, yet often ignored quality of life issues is the canopy of overhead wires, especially from cable companies, that infests most of Astoria (and other parts of NYC). Next time you walk down the street, imagine in your mind’s eye the elimination pf these overhead cables....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Elmhurst Hospital, Mount Sinai Institute Launch Doula Program

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens and the Arnhold Institute for Global Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have launched the HoPE Doula Program for pregnant people. The HoPE Program, or Helping Promote Birth Equity through Community Based Doula Care, provides community based doula support, free of charge, to any pregnant person seeking care at either Elmhurst or Queens Hospitals. Doula care has been associated with better birth outcomes for parents and babies. Patients at the two hospitals will be matched with a doula for the duration of their pregnancy and postpartum care. The program is an integral part of the public health care system’s response to addressing the disparities in maternal mortality among people of color. The HoPE Doula Program is a collaborative effort led by NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst and Queens, the Arnhold Institute for Global Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Ancient Song Doula Services, Caribbean Women’s Health Association, and the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The work is being funded in part through a $455,000 grant from Robin Hood, New York City’s largest poverty-fighting philanthropy.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Police Searching Astoria Car Vandals

Police are searching for the suspects who vandalized vehicles at multiple locations in Astoria last week, smashing windshields and windows, swiping electronic systems, sound systems, headlights, tail lights, smashing mirrors, accessories and other assorted parts and stealing personal items left behind by the owners, police said. The suspects also caused...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy