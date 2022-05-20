May 20, 2022

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens and the Arnhold Institute for Global Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have launched the HoPE Doula Program for pregnant people. The HoPE Program, or Helping Promote Birth Equity through Community Based Doula Care, provides community based doula support, free of charge, to any pregnant person seeking care at either Elmhurst or Queens Hospitals. Doula care has been associated with better birth outcomes for parents and babies. Patients at the two hospitals will be matched with a doula for the duration of their pregnancy and postpartum care. The program is an integral part of the public health care system’s response to addressing the disparities in maternal mortality among people of color. The HoPE Doula Program is a collaborative effort led by NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst and Queens, the Arnhold Institute for Global Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Ancient Song Doula Services, Caribbean Women’s Health Association, and the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The work is being funded in part through a $455,000 grant from Robin Hood, New York City’s largest poverty-fighting philanthropy.

QUEENS, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO