Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian Wedding Venue: See Photos of Castello Brown

 5 days ago

Third time’s the charm. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are heading to the altar … again! This time the pair is celebrating their love in an extravagant Italian ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, along with their famous family, have arrived in Italy ahead of their grand European wedding. The Kardashian-Barker clan have rented an Italian castle Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy for the love-filled event. The stunning castle dates back to Roman times when it was used for military defense. The castle is now owned by the city and open to the public as a museum.

The two were spotted on Friday, May 20, on a boat ride with her children, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick . The entire Kardashian family is expected to attend, with Kourt’s kids each playing “ a special role ,” a source revealed to Life & Style .

The lovebirds – who originally got engaged on a stunning Montecito, California, beach in October 2021 surrounded by red roses and candles – have had some practice leading up to their big day, however. Fans will recall the pair first “tied the knot” in a Las Vegas ceremony performed by Elvis Presley on April 4. The Kardashians star and her now-husband opted for the basic package at the One Love Wedding Chapel which cost a modest $199, a chapel employee told In Touch at the time.

“They came in Sunday at 1:45 a.m. We had Elvis Presley. That was the deal sealer,” the employee said. “It was an official ceremony.”

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kourtney wrote via Instagram at the time. “Practice makes perfect,” she added.

Following the nuptials, In Touch confirmed that the pair were not legally wed as no marriage license was issued by the Clark County clerk’s office.

The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer made things legal the following month at a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse on May 15, In Touch confirmed at the time. Kravis had an intimate ceremony attended by only her maternal grandmother, MJ Campbell , and his father, Randy Barker .

Scroll down to see photos from the stunning Italian castle ahead of their grand ceremony!

