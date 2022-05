“Two people were arrested by the New Bedford police after they stole belongings from a family outside of a north-end supermarket. On Sunday, May 22, officers responded to Riverside Park at Coffin Avenue to further investigate a nearby purse-snatching. Upon arrival, they located a man and a woman, identified as Wendy Harrison, 43, and Timothy McGettigan, 44, both of 238 Davis Street #8, sitting in a wooded area with backpacks. After further investigation, they were found to be in possession of a bag that had just been taken from the customers of the nearby store who were sitting on a bench and waiting for their car to come around.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO