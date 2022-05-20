ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanda, OH

2022 Spring Fling at Sims Barn

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, May 20, stop by Sims Farm for a good time! Enjoy a girls night featuring a massage therapist, dry polish nail tech,...

A unique retreat for your next getaway

You shall be King! A Macbeth quote that sums up exactly what you’ll feel like while staying at the Glenlaurel Inn! Shawn Ireland and the Live Happy Live Well team give us an inside look a unique retreat just south of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Reddit Has Named This Campus Pizza Institution As The Best Pizza In Columbus

Over the course of 39 days, the Columbus subreddit has decided on the best pizza in the city. The internet is full of opinions. But it can also be a great place to gather data. Knowing where to get the best pizza in Columbus is always information that I’m interested in, so over the last month, I’ve been paying close attention to a fun activity happening on Reddit Columbus: The Columbus Pizza Showdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
A second record blue catfish from the Kanawha River in just over a month

LEON, W.Va. — A Wednesday morning on the water turned out to be an epic adventure for an Ohio angler on the Kanawha River in West Virginia. Steven Price, of Lancaster, Ohio, anchored up on a spot between Point Pleasant and the Winfield Lock and Dam where he has had success hunting for big catfish. He started his day with rods baited up with cut shad around 7:30 a.m.
LANCASTER, OH
I-Team: Debit, credit overcharges expand beyond Meijer

DAYTON — People need to check their bank statements if they did any shopping last weekend. News Center 7′s I-Team has uncovered a problem that has become more widespread than originally thought. It involves problems with stores taking debit or credit card payments at the checkout. Some people...
TROY, OH
Indians fall in softball regional

Bradford defeated Mechanicsburg, 13-3, in six innings in a Division IV softball regional semifinal on Tuesday at Northmont. The Indians finish the season at 19-3 overall. Pictured, Mechanicsburg’s Elyse Wilson slides safely into third base during Tuesday’s game.
MECHANICSBURG, OH
Exiled by Intel: Money, Uncertainty and Complicated Feelings in Licking County

Ray and Vicki Rusmisel never imagined just how quickly the homestead they had built over 36 years could be obliterated. The couple, now retired from their jobs as a glazier and a clerical worker, raised their three children in a century-old farmhouse on Jug Street in Jersey Township that they bought for $76,000 at a sheriff’s sale in 1986. Both from farming families, they liked the area’s rural quality. The house, set on 5 acres, was distressed and vacant when they got it, but they remodeled and fixed it up. A year later, when an adjoining, landlocked parcel of 32 acres came up for auction, they purchased that as well for another $30,000. Over the decades that followed, the Rusmisels created “our own piece of heaven.” They put in a half-acre pond that they stocked with catfish, bluegill, bullfrogs and more. Ray built a playhouse for the children and grandkids to use, and the couple planted a wide variety of nut- and fruit-bearing trees and enjoyed the orioles, finches and bluebirds that nested there each spring.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Tim Belcher opens History Center’s spring season

MOUNT GILEAD — More than 50 visitors came to the Sunday afternoon open house to greet former major league pitcher Tim Belcher at the Morrow County History Center May 15. Belcher signed many autographs and reminisced with some who remembered him from his days playing basketball and baseball at Highland High School.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Kroger shuts down southeast Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kroger has shut down one of its grocery stores in southeast Columbus. The store and fuel center located at 4485 Refugee Road permanently closed on Friday, according to Kroger's Columbus Division. Kroger said the store lost revenue despite unsuccessful attempts to increase sales and customer traffic.
State Route 60 closed for 21 days starting June 1

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting June 1 state route 60 will be closed for 21 days. This closing of the state route will be at the .29 mile marker between Duncan Falls and the Muskingum/ Morgan County line. After July 4 at the .89 mile marker state route 60 will...
PARKERSBURG, WV

