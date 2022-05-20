Robert Donald Warren

(Age 93, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Sunday May 29th at 2pm at Cadiz Christian Church. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4pm to 7pm at Goodwin Funeral Home.
(Age 86, of Crofton) Memorial service will be Saturday May 28th at 5pm at Bluff Springs Church of Christ. Visitation will be Saturday from 2pm till the service hour at the church. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
(Age 58) Funeral service will be Friday May 27th at 11:30am at Virginia Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(Age 82) Funeral service will be Saturday May 28th at 1pm at Durrett Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at the church. Gamble Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
A familiar face has been chosen as the next director of Hopkinsville Community and Development Services. Thomas Britton began his career with CDS in 1995 as a planner and later served as manager of planning and assistant director. From 2007 to 2019, Birtton worked for a regional council of governments in South Carolina holding the positions of assistant planning director and planning director.
Join us as we welcome and introduce the 2022 Hoptown Hoppers! Help us welcome these young men to Hopkinsville, KY! Let’s celebrate our tenth season the right way, by showing our newest roster some southern hospitality at Casey Jones Distillery on Tuesday, May 31st at 7pm! Dinner provided by Four Seasons Catering.
Republican Ward 7 Hopkinsville City Council candidate Doug Wilcox believes he won the contested primary and says it’s premature to call for a revote. In a statement issued through attorney James Adams Tuesday, Wilcox says he believes the law indicates that a revote of any kind should be a last resort. Initial results showed Wilcox defeating Mark Graham by a single vote, but the Christian County Clerk’s Office later said 109 voters in Ward 8 had voted in the Ward 7 race due to a technical issue with how Tenex programmed software at polling places.
Christian County opened play in the 2nd Region tournament with a 5-0 victory over Webster County. The Lady Colonels improved to 26-9 on the season. Next up is a semifinal date with Caldwell County, who blanked Livingston Central 8-0. That game will be Wednesday night at 7 pm, with the F&M Bank pregame show at 6:45 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
Quarterfinal play continued at the 2nd region tournament last night at Henderson County. The host Lady Colonels blasted Crittenden County 12-2 in six innings and Madisonville crushed Hopkinsville 19-4 in three innings. The Lady Maroons scored 16 of their 19 runs in the first inning. JaKayla Grubbs had two of...
Final sentencing was delayed Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for Dalton Hall of Springfield, Tennessee, the man who pled guilty last month to the April, 2021 shooting death of Delmour Moncrief at the East Ninth Street Valero gas station in Hopkinsville. There was no pre-sentencing investigation report in the...
Christian County High School is celebrating some of their student artists, as Congressman James Comer announced that the top three places of the 2022 Congressional Art Contest came from CCHS. According to a news release, Macy Gentry of Christian County High School is the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art...
Fire caused heavy damage to a home on Butler Road in Todd County Tuesday morning. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith says a school bus driver saw flames and smoke coming from the kitchen area of a home at 3170 Butler Road a little before 7 a.m. and dialed 911.
Several candidates have filed their papers to run for city and school board elections in Todd County as the non-partisan deadline approaches. Incumbent Elkton City Council members Frank McReynolds, Danny Laster, Doug Gibson and David Powell have all filed for another term and John Rice is seeking one of the six seats.
With trial set to begin in June, attorneys for Robert Torian have filed a motion to compel discovery, saying there is evidence that may be vital to their case that they haven’t received. Torian—who is accused in the 2019 fatal shooting death of Terrill Moore—is represented by attorneys James...
A Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured in an accident on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Muhlenberg County Tuesday and the other driver was arrested for her fourth DUI. Christian County Sheriff’s Major Jason Newby says Sgt. Ricky Burgess and Lt. Scott Smith were on their way back to...
Christian Circuit Judge John Atkins has ordered Sheriff Tyler DeArmond to impound all records related to the contested Ward 7 Hopkinsville City Council Republican primary as Mark Graham and the clerk’s office have both requested a manual recount. Initial results showed Graham losing by one vote to Doug Wilcox,...
A Todd County grand jury will soon hear the murder case against 44-year old David Slagle of Lewisburg, the man accused of fatally shooting 57-year old Deborah McGee outside of her Heltsley Road home near Clifty earlier this month. Slagle appeared in Todd District Court for a preliminary hearing Monday...
Play begins in the 2nd region tournament this evening at Henderson County. Christian County will face Webster County at 5:30 with the F&M Bank pregame show at 5:15 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com. The second game has Livingston Central facing Caldwell County.
Fire damaged a home on Hugh Hunter Road in Oak Grove Monday afternoon. Firefighters from Oak Grove, Pembroke and Fort Campbell were able to contain the fire to the room of origin, according to information from the Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department. The home sustained some smoke and fire damage, but...
It appears attorneys are going to find a resolution for the arson case against the man accused of setting fire to a Pennyroyal Mental Health crisis house last year. Brandon Seeley appeared in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday with defense attorney Eric Bearden, who agreed with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith that the biggest roadblock right now is finding a place for Seeley to stay when he gets out.
