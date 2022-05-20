Robert Donald Warren

Republican Ward 7 Hopkinsville City Council candidate Doug Wilcox believes he won the contested primary and says it’s premature to call for a revote. In a statement issued through attorney James Adams Tuesday, Wilcox says he believes the law indicates that a revote of any kind should be a last resort. Initial results showed Wilcox defeating Mark Graham by a single vote, but the Christian County Clerk’s Office later said 109 voters in Ward 8 had voted in the Ward 7 race due to a technical issue with how Tenex programmed software at polling places.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO