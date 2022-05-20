Margaret Darden

It appears attorneys are going to find a resolution for the arson case against the man accused of setting fire to a Pennyroyal Mental Health crisis house last year. Brandon Seeley appeared in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday with defense attorney Eric Bearden, who agreed with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith that the biggest roadblock right now is finding a place for Seeley to stay when he gets out.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO