Chip brush (or other disposable, bristled brush) A native of Australia that's now cultivated in other countries, acacia is an extremely dense hardwood that boasts strong resistance to fungi and pests, making it one of the most popular materials for outdoor wood furniture. Similiar in appearance to pricey teak when new, acacia is a less expensive option that's often used to create teak-look outdoor furniture with a lower price tag. Thanks to teak's high natural oil content, it can withstand the elements without regular maintenance; however, to keep acacia wood looking good and prevent damage, outdoor acacia wood furniture requires regular reapplication of penetrating oil sealants to renew the finish and extend its durability.

