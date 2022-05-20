ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Richard A. Crow

By Traci Mason
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Age 50, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Sunday May...

Gloria Christine Davis

(Age 93, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Sunday May 29th at 2pm at Cadiz Christian Church. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4pm to 7pm at Goodwin Funeral Home.
CADIZ, KY
Margaret Arlene Outlaw

(Age 86, of Crofton) Memorial service will be Saturday May 28th at 5pm at Bluff Springs Church of Christ. Visitation will be Saturday from 2pm till the service hour at the church. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
CROFTON, KY
Bobby Eugene Lancaster

(Age 83, of Hopkinsville) Memorial service will be Thursday May 26th at 7pm at Sinking Fork Baptist Church Activities Building. Visitation will be Thursday from 5pm til the service hour at Sinking Fork Baptist Church Activities Building. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Meet The Hoppers

Join us as we welcome and introduce the 2022 Hoptown Hoppers! Help us welcome these young men to Hopkinsville, KY! Let’s celebrate our tenth season the right way, by showing our newest roster some southern hospitality at Casey Jones Distillery on Tuesday, May 31st at 7pm! Dinner provided by Four Seasons Catering.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Home damaged in Oak Grove fire

Fire damaged a home on Hugh Hunter Road in Oak Grove Monday afternoon. Firefighters from Oak Grove, Pembroke and Fort Campbell were able to contain the fire to the room of origin, according to information from the Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department. The home sustained some smoke and fire damage, but...
OAK GROVE, KY
Fire damages Butler Road home in Todd County

Fire caused heavy damage to a home on Butler Road in Todd County Tuesday morning. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith says a school bus driver saw flames and smoke coming from the kitchen area of a home at 3170 Butler Road a little before 7 a.m. and dialed 911.
TODD COUNTY, KY
Final sentencing delayed for gunman in Valero murder

Final sentencing was delayed Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for Dalton Hall of Springfield, Tennessee, the man who pled guilty last month to the April, 2021 shooting death of Delmour Moncrief at the East Ninth Street Valero gas station in Hopkinsville. There was no pre-sentencing investigation report in the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Britton selected to lead CDS

A familiar face has been chosen as the next director of Hopkinsville Community and Development Services. Thomas Britton began his career with CDS in 1995 as a planner and later served as manager of planning and assistant director. From 2007 to 2019, Birtton worked for a regional council of governments in South Carolina holding the positions of assistant planning director and planning director.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Christian County wins Monday, Hopkinsville plays at 2nd Region tonight

Christian County opened play in the 2nd Region tournament with a 5-0 victory over Webster County. The Lady Colonels improved to 26-9 on the season. Next up is a semifinal date with Caldwell County, who blanked Livingston Central 8-0. That game will be Wednesday night at 7 pm, with the F&M Bank pregame show at 6:45 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Oak Grove murder suspect turns self in

The suspect sought for a fatal shooting Sunday morning in Oak Grove has turned himself in to authorities. Kentucky State police say 20-year old Tyron Holt of Clarksville turned himself in Monday morning at the Oak Grove Police Department and he was served with a warrant for murder. It alleges...
OAK GROVE, KY
Wilcox believes a revote would be premature in contested Ward 7 race

Republican Ward 7 Hopkinsville City Council candidate Doug Wilcox believes he won the contested primary and says it’s premature to call for a revote. In a statement issued through attorney James Adams Tuesday, Wilcox says he believes the law indicates that a revote of any kind should be a last resort. Initial results showed Wilcox defeating Mark Graham by a single vote, but the Christian County Clerk’s Office later said 109 voters in Ward 8 had voted in the Ward 7 race due to a technical issue with how Tenex programmed software at polling places.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Three people charged in three different pursuits

There were three separate pursuits over the weekend in Christian County, and three individuals are facing multiple charges in relation to those incidents. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, all three occurred on Sunday, with the first taking place around noon when deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Trevor Towner of Benton that was allegedly speeding on the Pennyrile Parkway. Towner failed to stop and continued off the Parkway and onto Greenville Road, though the pursuit did come to a stop and he was taken into custody. He is charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and several traffic violations.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Resolution seems likely in Early Drive arson case

It appears attorneys are going to find a resolution for the arson case against the man accused of setting fire to a Pennyroyal Mental Health crisis house last year. Brandon Seeley appeared in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday with defense attorney Eric Bearden, who agreed with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith that the biggest roadblock right now is finding a place for Seeley to stay when he gets out.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Defense seeking specific evidence in McHenry Street murder case

With trial set to begin in June, attorneys for Robert Torian have filed a motion to compel discovery, saying there is evidence that may be vital to their case that they haven’t received. Torian—who is accused in the 2019 fatal shooting death of Terrill Moore—is represented by attorneys James...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Todd County grand jury to hear Heltsley Road murder case

A Todd County grand jury will soon hear the murder case against 44-year old David Slagle of Lewisburg, the man accused of fatally shooting 57-year old Deborah McGee outside of her Heltsley Road home near Clifty earlier this month. Slagle appeared in Todd District Court for a preliminary hearing Monday...
TODD COUNTY, KY
KYTC to close portion of KY 3468 in Trigg County next week

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 3468 in Trigg County starting next week. According to a news release, Hopkinsville Road will be closed starting May 31 between Kings Chapel Road and Maple Road to allow a cross drain to be replaced. KY 3468 is the frontage road that parallels the westbound lanes of U.S. 68 just east of Cadiz.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Tennessee boater drowns in Kentucky Lake

The body of a Tennessee man was recovered on Kentucky Lake Sunday hours after his unoccupied fishing boat was located on the water. The TWRA was notified of the unoccupied boat about 11:15 a.m. Sunday in an area of Kentucky Lake in Henry County and a computer check showed it was registered to 60-year old Daniel Keeling of Humboldt, Tennessee.
HUMBOLDT, TN
KYTC to resurface section of South Road in Trigg Co. next week

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans milling and paving along a section of South Road at Cadiz in southern Trigg County starting Tuesday, May 31. This project runs from the Sawmill Lane intersection extending northward crossing the U.S. 68 interchange. The contractor anticipates milling will start on Tuesday...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

