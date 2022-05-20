ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders sign former Texans WR Jordan Veasy

By Marcus Mosher
 5 days ago
One week ago, the Raiders traded away former third-round pick Bryan Edwards to the Falcons for a late Day 3 selection. Today, they add a veteran to take his place on the roster.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Raiders have added former Houston Texans receiver Jordan Veasy via free agency. He last played with the Texans in 2021, playing 24 snaps on offense and 26 snaps on defense.

To date, Veasey has yet to catch a pass in the NFL. His first job in the NFL was with the Buffalo Bills on their practice squad and he’s since been signed and released by several teams.

Veasy will turn 27 years old in June, so it’s unlikely the Raiders are looking at him as a potential solution on offense. Even during his collegiate career at California, he totaled just 797 yards of offense over two seasons.

Instead, look for him to try to make the roster as a special teamer. He’s got great size at 6’3, 221 pounds and likely could be used on all coverage units.

