The magic and meaning of Mendel's miracle

By Kim Nasmyth
 6 days ago

July 2022 will see the bicentenary of the birth of Gregor Mendel, often hailed as the 'father of modern genetics'. To mark the occasion, I retrace Mendel's origins, revisit his famous study 'Experiments in plant hybridization', and reflect on the revolutionary implications of his work and scientific legacy that continues to...

Tailoring the superradiant and subradiant nature of two coherently coupled quantum emitters

The control and manipulation of quantum-entangled states is crucial for the development of quantum technologies. A promising route is to couple solid-state quantum emitters through their optical dipole-dipole interactions. Entanglement in itself is challenging, as it requires both nanometric distances between emitters and nearly degenerate electronic transitions. Here we implement hyperspectral imaging to identify pairs of coupled dibenzanthanthrene molecules, and find distinctive spectral signatures of maximally entangled superradiant and subradiant electronic states by tuning the molecular optical resonances with Stark effect. We demonstrate far-field selective excitation of the long-lived subradiant delocalized state with a laser field tailored in amplitude and phase. Optical nanoscopy of the coupled molecules unveils spatial signatures that result from quantum interferences in their excitation pathways and reveal the location of each emitter. Controlled electronic-states superposition will help deciphering more complex physical or biological mechanisms governed by the coherent coupling and developing quantum information schemes.
SCIENCE
X-ray analysis hints at answers to fossil mystery

New insights into a mysterious fossil animal, and uncovering ancient settlements hidden in the Bolivian Amazon. You have full access to this article via your institution. Over a hundred years ago, archaeologists discovered fossils of the aquatic animal Palaeospondylus. But since then researchers have been unable to place where this animal sits on the tree of life. Now, new analysis of Palaeospondylus’s anatomy might help to solve this mystery.
SCIENCE
Curing SMA: Are we there yet?

Loss or deletion of survival motor neuron 1 gene (SMN1) is causative for a severe and devastating neuromuscular disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). SMN1 produces SMN, a ubiquitously expressed protein, that is essential for the development and survival of motor neurons. Major advances and developments in SMA therapeutics are shifting the natural history of the disease. With three relatively new available therapies, nusinersen (Spinraza), onasemnogene abeparvovec (Zolgensma), and risdiplam (Evrysdi), patients survive longer and have improved outcomes. However, patients and families continue to face many challenges associated with use of these therapies, including poor treatment response and a variability in the benefits to those that do respond, suggesting that the quest for the SMA cure is not over. In this review, we discuss the current therapies, their limitations, and highlight necessary gaps that need to be addressed to guarantee the best outcomes for SMA patients.
SCIENCE
Heart rate variability comparison between young males after 4"“6Â weeks from the end of SARS-CoV-2 infection and controls

Due to the prolonged inflammatory process induced by infection of the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), indices of autonomic nervous system dysfunction may persist long after viral shedding. Previous studies showed significant changes in HRV parameters in severe (including fatal) infection of SARS-CoV-2. However, few studies have comprehensively examined HRV in individuals who previously presented as asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases of COVID-19. In this study, we examined HRV in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic individuals 5"“7Â weeks following positive confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Sixty-five ECG Holter recordings from young (mean age 22.6"‰Â±"‰3.4Â years), physically fit male subjects 4"“6Â weeks after the second negative test (considered to be the start of recovery) and twenty-six control male subjects (mean age 23.2"‰Â±"‰2.9Â years) were considered in the study. Night-time RR time series were extracted from ECG signals. Selected linear as well as nonlinear HRV parameters were calculated. We found significant differences in Porta's symbolic analysis parameters V0 and V2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), Î±2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), very low-frequency component (VLF; p"‰="‰0.022) and respiratory peak (from the PRSA method; p"‰="‰0.012). These differences may be caused by the changes of activity of the parasympathetic autonomic nervous system as well as by the coupling of respiratory rhythm with heart rate due to an increase in pulmonary arterial vascular resistance. The results suggest that the differences with the control group in the HRV parameters, that reflect the functional state of the autonomic nervous system, are measurable after a few weeks from the beginning of the recovery even in the post-COVID group-a young and physically active population. We indicate HRV sensitive markers which may be used in long-term monitoring of patients after recovery.
MENTAL HEALTH
Causal factors for late presentation of retinal detachment

Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) is the most common ophthalmic emergency and is a major causes of visual loss in the United Kingdom (UK) [1]. With prompt surgery RRD can be successfully repaired with good visual outcomes in ~80"“90% of all cases [2]. This is in contrast to late presentation retinal detachment, which has commonly been described in low-income countries and attributed to a lack of access to healthcare, rurality and cost [3]. Recently, we have identified that late presentation retinal detachment (LPRD) continues to occur in the UK [4].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Volume 605 Issue 7911, 26 May 2022

Cilia are characterized by slender, threadlike projections, which are used by biological organisms to control fluid flows at the microscale. Attempts to mimic these structures and engineer cilia-like systems to have broad applications have proved problematic. In this week's issue, Wei Wang and colleagues present electronically controlled artificial cilia that can be used to create flow patterns in near-surface liquids. The researchers use surface-mounted platinum strips, each about 50 micrometres long, 5 micrometres wide and 10 nanometres thick, and capped on one side with titanium. Applying an oscillating potential with an amplitude of around 1 volt to the cilia drives ions on to and off of the exposed platinum surface. These ions create asymmetric forces that generate a beating pattern that can be used to pump surface liquids in various flow geometries. The cover shows an artist's impression of the artificial cilia in action.
CHEMISTRY
Prematurity and perinatal inflammation is associated with a complex electroencephalographic phenotype

A meta-analysis was performed by the authors in this issue regarding perinatal inflammation in preterm infants who were assessed by electroencephalography (EEG).1 Their selected methodology resulted in only 2 studies from 41 eligible articles that met their chosen criteria. These authors' critique based on these two studies concluded that a meta-analysis could not be performed given the small number of subjects with heterogeneity in study design. Both studies statistically compared selected prenatal and neonatal variables with amplitude-integrated EEG (aEEG) findings. Only one study assessed correlations with specific reference to placental findings concerning clinical and histologically confirmed chorioamnionitis and lesions of malperfusion. Preclinical and clinical research articles were discussed that support an association of perinatal inflammation with altered EEG maturation. These authors advocated for the use of conventional EEG to assess preterm children associated with inflammatory etiologies, stressing peripartum timing of diseases that promote brain injury.
SCIENCE
Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
CHEMISTRY
Ionic liquid multistate resistive switching characteristics in two terminal soft and flexible discrete channels for neuromorphic computing

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 56 (2022) Cite this article. By exploiting ion transport phenomena in a soft and flexible discrete channel, liquid material conductance can be controlled by using an electrical input signal, which results in analog neuromorphic behavior. This paper proposes an ionic liquid (IL) multistate resistive switching device capable of mimicking synapse analog behavior by using IL BMIM FeCL4 and H2O into the two ends of a discrete polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) channel. The spike rate-dependent plasticity (SRDP) and spike-timing-dependent plasticity (STDP) behavior are highly stable by modulating the input signal. Furthermore, the discrete channel device presents highly durable performance under mechanical bending and stretching. Using the obtained parameters from the proposed ionic liquid-based synaptic device, convolutional neural network simulation runs to an image recognition task, reaching an accuracy of 84%. The bending test of a device opens a new gateway for the future of soft and flexible brain-inspired neuromorphic computing systems for various shaped artificial intelligence applications.
COMPUTERS
Three-qubit-embedded split Cayley hexagon is contextuality sensitive

In this article, we show that sets of three-qubit quantum observables obtained by considering both the classical and skew embeddings of the split Cayley hexagon of order two into the binary symplectic polar space of rank three can be used to detect quantum state-independent contextuality. This reveals a fundamental connection between these two appealing structures and some fundamental tools in quantum mechanics and quantum computation. More precisely, we prove that the complement of a classically embedded hexagon does not provide a Mermin"“Peres-like proof of the Kochen"“Specker theorem whereas that of a skewly-embedded one does.
PHYSICS
Development and verification of the nomogram for dilated cardiomyopathy gene diagnosis

Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a primary myocardial disease of unclear mechanism and poor prevention. The purpose of this study is to explore the potential molecular mechanisms and targets of DCM via bioinformatics methods and try to diagnose and prevent disease progression early. We screened 333 genes differentially expressed between DCM and normal heart samples from GSE141910, and further used Weighted correlation network analysis to identify 197 DCM-related genes. By identifying the key modules in the protein"“protein interaction network and Least Absolute Shrinkage and Selection Operator regression analysis, seven hub DCM genes (CX3CR1, AGTR2, ADORA3, CXCL10, CXCL11, CXCL9, SAA1) were identified. Calculating the area under the receiver's operating curve revealed that these 7 genes have an excellent ability to diagnose and predict DCM. Based on this, we built a logistic regression model and drew a nomogram. The calibration curve showed that the actual incidence is basically the same as the predicted incidence; while the C-index values of the nomogram and the four external validation data sets are 0.95, 0.90, 0.96, and 0.737, respectively, showing excellent diagnostic and predictive ability; while the decision curve indicated the wide applicability of the nomogram is helpful for clinicians to make accurate decisions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
A novel, bioactive and antibacterial scaffold based on functionalized graphene oxide with lignin, silk fibroin and ZnO nanoparticles

In this study, a novel nanobiocomposite was synthesized using graphene oxide, lignin, silk fibroin and ZnO and used in biological fields. To synthesize this structure, after preparing graphene oxide by the Hummer method, lignin, silk fibroin, and ZnO nanoparticles (NPs) were added to it, respectively. Also, ZnO NPs with a particle size of about 18Â nm to 33Â nm was synthesized via Camellia sinensis extract by green methodology. The synthesized structure was examined as anti-biofilm agent and it was observed that the Graphene oxide-lignin/silk fibroin/ZnO nanobiocomposite has a significant ability to prevent the formation of P. aeruginosa biofilm. In addition, due to the importance of the possibility of using this structure in biological environments, its toxicity and blood compatibility were also evaluated. According to the obtained results from MTT assay, the viability percentages of Hu02 cells treated with Graphene oxide-lignin/silk fibroin/ZnO nanobiocomposite after 24, 48, and 72Â h of incubation were 89.96%, 89.32%, and 91.28%. On the other hand, the hemolysis percentage of the synthesized structure after 24Â h and 72Â h of extraction was 9.5% and 11.76% respectively. As a result, the synthesized structure has a hemolysis percentage below 12% and its toxicity effect on Hu02 cells is below 9%.
CHEMISTRY
Text-mined dataset of gold nanoparticle synthesis procedures, morphologies, and size entities

Gold nanoparticles are highly desired for a range of technological applications due to their tunable properties, which are dictated by the size and shape of the constituent particles. Many heuristic methods for controlling the morphological characteristics of gold nanoparticles are well known. However, the underlying mechanisms controlling their size and shape remain poorly understood, partly due to the immense range of possible combinations of synthesis parameters. Data-driven methods can offer insight to help guide understanding of these underlying mechanisms, so long as sufficient synthesis data are available. To facilitate data mining in this direction, we have constructed and made publicly available a dataset of codified gold nanoparticle synthesis protocols and outcomes extracted directly from the nanoparticle materials science literature using natural language processing and text-mining techniques. This dataset contains 5,154 data records, each representing a single gold nanoparticle synthesis article, filtered from a database of 4,973,165 publications. Each record contains codified synthesis protocols and extracted morphological information from a total of 7,608 experimental and 12,519 characterization paragraphs.
CHEMISTRY
Genetics of bipolar disorder: insights into its complex architecture and biology from common and rare variants

Bipolar disorder (BD) is a common mental disorder characterized by recurrent mood episodes, which causes major socioeconomic burdens globally. Though its disease pathogenesis is largely unknown, the high heritability of BD indicates strong contributions from genetic factors. In this review, we summarize the recent achievements in the genetics of BD, particularly those from genome-wide association study (GWAS) of common variants and next-generation sequencing analysis of rare variants. These include the identification of dozens of robust disease-associated loci, deepening of our understanding of the biology of BD, objective description of correlations with other psychiatric disorders and behavioral traits, formulation of methods for predicting disease risk and drug response, and the discovery of a single gene associated with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia spectrum with a large effect size. On the other hand, the findings to date have not yet made a clear contribution to the improvement of clinical psychiatry of BD. We overview the remaining challenges as well as possible paths to resolve them, referring to studies of other major neuropsychiatric disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
Direct observations of anomalous resistivity and diffusion in collisionless plasma

Coulomb collisions provide plasma resistivity and diffusion but in many low-density astrophysical plasmas such collisions between particles are extremely rare. Scattering of particles by electromagnetic waves can lower the plasma conductivity. Such anomalous resistivity due to wave-particle interactions could be crucial to many processes, including magnetic reconnection. It has been suggested that waves provide both diffusion and resistivity, which can support the reconnection electric field, but this requires direct observation to confirm. Here, we directly quantify anomalous resistivity, viscosity, and cross-field electron diffusion associated with lower hybrid waves using measurements from the four Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) spacecraft. We show that anomalous resistivity is approximately balanced by anomalous viscosity, and thus the waves do not contribute to the reconnection electric field. However, the waves do produce an anomalous electron drift and diffusion across the current layer associated with magnetic reconnection. This leads to relaxation of density gradients at timescales of order the ion cyclotron period, and hence modifies the reconnection process.
ASTRONOMY

