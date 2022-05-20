Craig Brickhardt at The Room at Cedar Grove June 10th /songwriter for Johnny Cash, BB King, & Ray Charles!

Edith Mae (Morgan) Willey Nobles, 83, was born Oct. 9, 1938, in Milton, to Marshall D. Morgan and Cynthia M. (Moore) Morgan. The family moved to Redden in 1941, where they remained. Edith went to Georgetown schools. She worked at Rintz Five and Dime Store in Georgetown, was manager for Bodies Dairy Markets in Georgetown, Dagsboro, Selbyville and Milton, was a cafeteria worker at Sussex Tech High School, and was a seamstress in many of the sewing factories in the area. She was a military wife to her second husband Louis Nobles, and she managed several A&W hotdog restaurants throughout the region. Edith was a member of the Blades Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

MILTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO