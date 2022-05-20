ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Craig Brickhardt at The Room at Cedar Grove June 10th /songwriter for Johnny Cash, BB King, & Ray Charles!

Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Cullen’s intimate “The Room at Cedar Grove” is a true listening/concert room where you get the ultimate musical experience plus 4 course wine dinner with every show. Located in Lewes, West of...

Cape Gazette

Jonathan R. Marino, had a zest for life

Jonathan R. ‘Dollar’ Marino, 37, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022. Jonathan was born July 11, 1984, in Wilmington, and graduated from York Culinary Arts Institute. He spent time in Colorado and Hawaii, where he worked for a time as a chef. Jonathan had a zest for life, and loved to cook. He had a caring heart, a contagious smile and laugh, and accepted people for who they were.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Oceans Calling Festival to debut Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Live music fans reveled in the May 23 unveiling of the Oceans Calling Festival, slated for Sept. 30 to Sept. 2 in Ocean City, Md. The three-day event will feature headliners Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers and Alanis Morissette. Other acts set for the fest are Dirty Heads, O.A.R., Cage the Elephant, Logic, Cyndi Lauper and Sublime with Rome. See the full lineup at oceanscallingfestival.com.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Bethany Beach Poseidon Festival returns May 27-29

Bethany Beach Poseidon Festival events will take place at the Bandstand and Nature Center from Friday to Sunday, May 27 to 29. The annual event marks the unofficial start of summer with a celebration of the sea and helpful information to prepare the community for potential coastal emergencies. All events...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Artists’ Gallery open daily

The Cape Artists honor Memorial Day and remember those who gave their lives in service to the United States. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. To learn more, call 302-644-7733 or find Cape Artists Gallery on Facebook.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Art reception set at Lavender Fields Farm May 30

The Delaware Shore Artists group will be exhibiting a wide range of original artwork and prints from Monday, May 30, through Saturday, June 18, at Lavender Fields Farm in Milton. An artists’ reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., May 30. Wine and cheese will be served.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival to take place June 1-3

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society will partner with Seaside Jewish Community in presenting the seventh anniversary of the Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival from Wednesday to Friday, June 1 to 3. The mission is to deepen awareness of Jewish cultures and experiences, and to explore community differences and commonalities through...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Local author to sign memoir at Browseabout Books May 28

Local author R. Kevin Mallinson, PhD, will be signing copies of his recent book “Alarm in the Firehouse: A Memoir of America’s First Openly Gay Professional Firefighter,” from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach. Mallinson lives with his husband in Lewes.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Ivy wins Top Chef of the Culinary Coast

Harry “Solo” Santana of Ivy wooed the crowd with his specialty – world-famous Rudder lumpcake with Delaware Bay aioli and red amaranth – and took top honors at the Top Chef of the Culinary Coast event May 19 at Ivy restaurant in Dewey Beach. Coming in...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes farmers market to host Chef Sean Corea May 28

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at George H.P. Smith Park. If it rains, the market moves to the Lewes Elementary School parking lot at 820 Savannah Road. The 31 farmer-producers will bring lots of beautiful strawberries, Swiss chard, spinach,...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

New independent films to open at Cinema Art Theater May 27

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater, starting Friday, May 27, will present “Hit the Road,” “Operation Mincemeat” and “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen.”. “Hit the Road” is a charming comedy-drama that follows a chaotic, tender family along the unexpected twists...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

An army of amaryllis occupies corner of Rehoboth house

Typically blooming around Christmas, an army of red amaryllis have brought their deep red blooms to a house east of Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach. The flowers are located on the corner of Prospect Street and East Lake Drive, on the property of Enid and Jay Lagree. Inspired by the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Edith Mae Willey Nobles, hardworking woman

Edith Mae (Morgan) Willey Nobles, 83, was born Oct. 9, 1938, in Milton, to Marshall D. Morgan and Cynthia M. (Moore) Morgan. The family moved to Redden in 1941, where they remained. Edith went to Georgetown schools. She worked at Rintz Five and Dime Store in Georgetown, was manager for Bodies Dairy Markets in Georgetown, Dagsboro, Selbyville and Milton, was a cafeteria worker at Sussex Tech High School, and was a seamstress in many of the sewing factories in the area. She was a military wife to her second husband Louis Nobles, and she managed several A&W hotdog restaurants throughout the region. Edith was a member of the Blades Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes 1776 Steakhouse

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes 1776 Steakhouse as a participant for 2022. 1776 Steakhouse is a premium steakhouse and seafood restaurant. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Richard P. Collins Jr., Army veteran

Richard P. Collins Jr. "Paul," 88, passed away on the morning of Friday, May 6, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. Paul was born in Washington, D.C. He lived in Brookland-Turkey Thicket and graduated from Gonzaga College High School. After serving in the U.S. Army, Paul entered into a career with the D.C. Government. Paul retired to Seaford, where he lived for many years.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Arena’s Pub now open off Route 1 Rehoboth, near Route 24

Just in time for the start of the summer season, the family of Arena’s restaurants has expanded with its newest member – Arena’s Pub. Found off the southbound side of Route 1 in the Harbor Square shopping center near the intersection of Route 24, the new restaurant is located in the space that used to be Pickled Pig Pub.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Local entrepreneur to speak at Polka Dot Powerhouse national event Oct. 7-8

Lisa Condon, CEO of Lisa Condon Enterprises, has been selected as a featured speaker for the Polka Dot Powerhouse 2022 Annual Celebration, set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, in Denver. Condon has been a member of the Polka Dot Powerhouse organization in its Lewes chapter since October...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s appears to be reopening near Rehoboth

It appears Friendly’s on Route 1 near Rehoboth is now hiring – and this time it’s for real. The local restaurant of the nationwide chain closed its doors in July 2021 without any explanation. “Now Hiring” was still on its sign board facing Route 1 when it closed. There have been construction vehicles on site for weeks now and the dining room is under construction. The person inside the restaurant May 19 said he was not the person to speak with on the details about the restaurant.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 5/27/22

The May Lunch with a Purpose, benefiting Village Volunteers, was held at Baywood May 4. Attendees came to celebrate this important organization which is a completely volunteer effort extending services to older adults who wish to live independently in their own homes as long as they can and avoid isolation. Village Volunteers serves areas of Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach. Funds and donations raised during the luncheon are used to help identify older adults in need of support. Lunch with a Purpose events are held from September through May, each month supporting a unique organization. As this season concludes, organizers extend great thanks to all who have participated. For details, go to Lunch with a Purpose/Coastal Delaware on Facebook.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth extends private property outdoor dining past June 1

Facing a June 1 expiration date of COVID-related policies for outdoor dining rules on private property, Rehoboth Beach commissioners voted unanimously in favor of extending those policies through Nov. 1. During a May 20 meeting, Mayor Stan Mills began the discussion by laying out the options before commissioners – do...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

