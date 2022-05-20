ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots release finalized 2022 preseason schedule

By Isaiah Houde
 5 days ago
The New England Patriots 2022 schedule is officially set.

New England’s full 17-game schedule was announced last week and it’s packed with difficult, but exciting games. The team announced its official three-game preseason schedule on Thursday with all of the details.

The Patriots will start off the preseason by playing the New York Giants on Thursday, Aug. 11 at home at 7 p.m. ET. Next, the Patriots will host the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. ET. New England will wrap up the preseason with any away match against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, Aug. 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Patriots will have joint practices with the Panthers and Raiders ahead of their games.

New England will open up its regular season with an away contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. ET.

