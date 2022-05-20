Attempt to Identify Ulta Theft Suspect

On 05/24/2022 at approximately 8:41 a.m., the Opelika Police Department received a call of a robbery that just occurred at Valero, located at 2400 Westpoint Parkway. The victim provided information that the suspects, two Hispanic males, were armed and traveling in a White Jeep SUV. Responding officers soon located a vehicle matching the description traveling on Interstate 85 Southbound near Exit 62. Upon contact, Officers discovered that the vehicle was occupied by two Hispanic males. Upon further investigation, 20-year-old Luis Angel Cardenas from Texas and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested for Robbery, First Degree.

