ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

D.C. federal courts to probe leak of employee survey alleging misconduct

By Nate Raymond
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubPEH_0fl2D20600

(Reuters) - Federal court officials plan to investigate who leaked a confidential survey of employees detailing allegations of gender discrimination, bullying and other misconduct by some federal district and appellate court judges in Washington, D.C.

Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in a statement on Friday said the leak warranted an investigation after The Washington Post reported on the survey on Monday.

The D.C. Circuit confirmed the investigation after the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee on Thursday in a letter sought a copy of the survey, which was conducted for the courts for internal use.

The Washington Post reported that while 89% of respondents rated the courts positively as workplaces, the survey included 57 reports from employees who claimed to have experienced problematic behavior and 134 who said they witnessed misconduct or heard about it.

Srinivasan said the D.C. Circuit and the capital's district court launched the survey in 2021 to "better understand our employees’ workplace experiences," and employees participated "on the understanding their responses would be kept confidential."

“The leak of a confidential document compiling the responses was a serious breach of that understanding and must be investigated,” he said.

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, the judiciary's administrative arm, in a statement said that "keeping the promise of confidentiality to employees who take workplace surveys is critical."

"Our employees’ trust in our commitment to maintaining their confidentiality is paramount to our success in addressing workplace concerns," the office said.

The workplace survey was conducted amid calls by lawmakers and court reform advocates for the judiciary to do more to protect its 30,000 employees from workplace sexual harassment, discrimination and other misconduct.

The judiciary in the years since the #MeToo movement emerged in 2017 has moved to reform how misconduct complaints are handled, and other courts like the D.C. Circuit have conducted their own surveys or workplace environment assessments.

But Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts and other officials have fought to avoid having Congress step in and pass legislation to provide judicial employees with statutory protections against harassment and discrimination.

Unlike other federal employees, court employees do not enjoy protections under Title VII against workplace sexual harassment. The judiciary is opposing a bill in Congress, the Judiciary Accountability Act, that would extend such protections.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Nate Raymond reports on the federal judiciary and litigation. He can be reached at nate.raymond@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 8

Kent Testa
4d ago

LET'S get back to the SUPREME COURT leak ? FBI SHOULD BE INTERROGATING EVERYONE WITH A LIE DETECTOR HOOKED UP TO THEM ,UNLESS THEY DON'T WANT TO FIND OUT ! PERSONALLY I THINK IT HAS SOMETHING TO DO WITH SOTOMAYOR ?

Reply(3)
7
Fay Milligan
4d ago

so they are going to investigate accusations against themselves? sounds like Washington DC!!!!!

Reply(1)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, DC
Salon

Texas court says it was wrong to sentence Black woman to 5 years in prison for “illegal” voting

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has told a lower appeals court to take another look at the controversial illegal voting conviction of Crystal Mason, who was given a five-year prison sentence for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election while she was on supervised release for a federal conviction.
TEXAS STATE
Slate

The Supreme Court Just Gutted Another Constitutional Right

On Monday, the Supreme Court released an opinion that will cause profound suffering and perhaps even death as people are denied their constitutional rights. No, the court did not release the final version of the opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case in which a leaked draft revealed that the court is poised to overrule Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which recognize the right to end a pregnancy through an abortion. Instead, the decision today is a little-known habeas decision, Shinn v. Martinez Ramirez, involving two men in Arizona who have been condemned to death row. The consequences of Martinez Ramirez will also be disastrous for anyone relying on their constitutional right to effective counsel. And, like the Dobbs leak, today’s decision also makes clear that the court’s conservative supermajority is hellbent on smashing and grabbing precedent and constitutional rights no matter the consequences.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Appellate Courts#Federal Employees#U S Circuit#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Washington Post#The D C Circuit#Democratic#The Administrative Office#The U S Courts
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Kamala Harris calls leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade a ‘direct assault on freedom’

Vice President Kamala Harris assailed a leaked draft opinion by the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v Wade and effectively curtail the right to an abortion in the United States as a “direct assault on freedom.” Ms Harris made the remarks at a conference for EMILY’s List, a group that raises money for Democratic female candidates who support abortion rights. “It has never been more clear which party wants to lead us forward and which party wants to push us back,” she said. “Those Republicans leaders who are trying the weaponise the use of the law against women,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

452K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy