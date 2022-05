By now, you are all likely very well aware of the tragedy which took place in Uvalde, Texas on May 25. The fact that this act represents yet another in a long line of school shooting tragedies is especially traumatizing for our students, families, and the adults who work with them. Violence at a school on this scale is nearly impossible to process. Our hearts are broken; we are angry; we are frustrated.

HORNELL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO