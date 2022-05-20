ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis to speak at architecture commencement

University at Buffalo Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Davis II, UB associate professor of architectural history known worldwide for his work on race in architecture, will address members of the Class of 2022 at the School of Architecture and Planning’s 50th commencement on May 20. In this moment of a new racial reckoning for our...

University at Buffalo Reporter

Honors College celebrates four decades supporting students

In 1981, students attending UB were heading to classes while listening to songs like “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes, or “Endless Love” by Diana Ross and Lionel Ritchie. Maybe they were wearing “rad” jean jackets and getting ready for “gnarly” exams.
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

Faculty, Students, Residents Share Artistry at Talent Show

The reviews are in. The Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences’ virtual talent show continues to be an unqualified success. More than two dozen talented people performed in the second annual event, which took place April 22 via videoconference. Responses in the chat feature raved about the acts.
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

How do communities adapt to limited food resources?

Samina Raja, professor of urban and regional planning, and director of UB’s Food Lab, which works with community groups in Buffalo to build sustainable food systems and healthy communities, appeared on NPR’s All Things Considered to discuss the mass shooting in Buffalo. “When there aren't food resources, how do people adapt? And what are the social networks and relationships that help them survive in times of crises?,” said Raja. In the last two days, it's those social networks, she said, that have been getting people through. People have mobilized.
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

Study: Patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia treated with leukotriene inhibitors are more likely to survive, UB researchers find

BUFFALO, N.Y. – University at Buffalo biomedical informatics researchers have found that patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia had a 13.5% survival advantage when treated with a combination of leukotriene inhibitors (LTIs) and the steroid dexamethasone. “This retrospective study demonstrates the effectiveness of using big data to make important clinical...
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

How the Buffalo shooting livestream went viral

In a story on how the mass shooting in Buffalo went viral via livestream, The Verge quotes Maria Y. Rodriguez, assistant professor of social work, who studies social media and its effects on communities of color. The original clip’s widespread reach means it will likely never go away. Acknowledging this reality and figuring out how to move forward will be essential, says Rodriguez. Certain practices on the part of platforms could minimize harm to the public, like sensitive content filters that give users the option to view potentially upsetting material or to simply scroll past, Rodriguez says. But hate crimes aren’t new and similar attacks are likely to happen again. Moderation, if done effectively, could limit how violent material travels — but what to do with the perpetrator is what has kept Rodriguez awake at night. “What do we do about him and other people like him?” she says. “What do we do about the content creators?”
BUFFALO, NY

