The Junior High State Finals for Track was held Saturday at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana. Blackford’s Mason Kitterman qualified to compete in the 110M hurdles at the State Finals running 17.34 seconds. Kitterman was able to practice a couple more times after finding out he qualified and arrived in Terre Haute Friday evening to get one more practice in at Indiana State University before Saturday’s finals.

