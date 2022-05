A total of 60 teachers will each receive a $3,500 cash award. The School District of Philadelphia and the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation of Philadelphia have selected 60 teachers to receive the 2022 Lindback Award for Distinguished Teachers. The award, which has been generously funded by the Lindback Foundation since 2011, is an opportunity for exceptional teachers from District schools to be recognized for their dedication to public school students. Recipients also receive a $3,500 cash award.

