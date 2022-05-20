ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are Our 5 Favorite Sandals on Sale Right Now — Up to 42% Off on Amazon

By Suzy Forman
 5 days ago

Sandal season has finally arrived, and we all know the best way to celebrate — by buying a new pair! Let's be honest anyway. A lot of us have sandals that have been on their last legs now for a while now. They're fading, tearing, the outsoles are wearing away and they've lost all support. Maybe they never offered any support in the first place!

No need to spend a pretty penny on a fancy new pair though. We're not saying to go for something cheaply-made; we just want to show you some awesome pairs we love that are on sale right now at Amazon!

These Pillow Slides

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16gXqb_0fl1yn6E00
Amazon

We can't get enough of this style lately. Puffy and pillowy like a marshmallow or a cloud, lightweight, ultra-comfortable — and wildly trendy? Obsessed!

See it!

Get the welltree Cloud Slides (originally $30) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Braided Flip Flops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yd8LU_0fl1yn6E00
Amazon

The asymmetrical style of these braided sandals is so cool, especially when you hold both feet together and it creates a sun-like shape! This is a great choice if you love a slip-on flip flop but still want notable arch support!

Get the Plaka Relief Flip Flops (originally $33) for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Mule Slides

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wOUxL_0fl1yn6E00
Amazon

Fashionistas, assemble! These trendy slides feature scrunchy straps, a square toe and some of the cutest color options ever. Dress them up, dress them down — wear them anywhere and everywhere and watch as the compliments to roll in!

See it!

Get the PiePieBuy Square Open Toe Flat Mule Slides (originally $37) for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Hiking Sandals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090aLA_0fl1yn6E00
Amazon

Love the hiking/athletic sandal look? Whether you're hitting the trail or simple chilling poolside, this pair is cute and ready to rumble. It has a cushiony EVA footbed with arch support, hook-and-loop straps and an anti-skid outsole!

See it!

Get the EQUICK Arch Support Athletic Sandal (originally $28) for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Quilted Slides

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKFN6_0fl1yn6E00
Amazon

How cool are these? The quilted faux leather and the golden hardware will leave everyone around you envious, and your feet will certainly love the soft, comfy fit!

See it!

Get the getmorebeauty Hook-and-Loop Sandals (originally $26) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Run, Don’t Walk, to Shop These Super Comfy Hoka Sneakers

Read article

Looking for more? Shop other sandals on sale at Amazon here and don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more product recommendations? Shop some of our other faves below:

