1. Explore Crystal Grottoes Caverns in Boonsboro, Maryland. Crystal Grottoes Caverns is Maryland’s only show cave and has more formations per square foot than any cave known to man. Owner Jerry Downs proudly says it is the most naturally kept cave in the world. The temperature at Crystal Grottoes is what makes it the perfect summer attraction. It’s a constant 54 degrees year round, regardless of how high the outside temps soar. The caverns are open daily from April through November. Tours are offered every 30 minutes and group discount tickets are available by reservation only. Learn about the cave’s history and enjoy the cooler temperature.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO