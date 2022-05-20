Yellville Splash Pad to open Saturday

John Henry David Wilson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 19, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR, at the age of 60. He was born August 29, 1961, in La Mirada California, the son of Russell Forrest and Ozella June Hudson Wilson. He married Nedra on February 21, 2004, in Eureka Springs, AR. Henry owned and operated Mountain Home Air Compressor Company. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, really anything outdoors, the only thing he loved more than fishing was his wife. Nedra and Henry met when they were just children and have loved each other ever since. Life took them on separate paths for a time, but they were reunited in 2003. She was the love of his life, and he was the love of hers. He was always so loving and so giving to anyone he met. Henry always had a smile on his face.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO