Yellville, AR

Yellville Splash Pad to open Saturday

By Brad Haworth
KTLO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA popular attraction in north central Arkansas will open this weekend. The splash pad at the Yellville City...

www.ktlo.com

KTLO

16 business licenses issued in Mountain Home in April

The city of Mountain Home issued 16 business licenses in April. – Linda Atkins for Specialized Automotive and Diesel, LLC., an auto repair shop located at 1419 Highway 62 East;. – Earl Goodwin for Zebby’s Snow Cones, a food truck located at 1347 Highway 62 East;. – Steve Brown...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Good turnout for early voting in Twin Lakes Area

A large number of people have taken advantage of early voting in the Twin Lakes Area. In Baxter County, 16.7% of registered voters cast early ballots. The number is 4,920 out of the possible 29,477. Marion County had 20.6% of its registered voters go to the polls early. Out of...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Yellville, AR
State
Arkansas State
KTLO

Baxter County jurors will not meet Wednesday

Baxter County jurors in groups A and B will not need to report for duty on Wednesday. According to Baxter County and Circuit Clerk Canda Reese, jurors will be informed of the next date to report when the information is received.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Community cleans up after strong storms

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Storms pushed through Region 8 Saturday afternoon, leaving a trail of damage behind. One of the hardest hit areas was Sharp County. Damage and debris lined the streets along Highway 63 all the way from Ravenden to Evening Shade, but Ash Flat may have taken the hardest hit from the storm.
ASH FLAT, AR
KTLO

Fulton County Fair Awards Scholarships

The Fulton County Fair recently awarded four scholarships to graduating seniors who live in Fulton County and have been active in the Fulton County Fair. Scholarship winners were recognized at the school awards programs. Two scholarships were presented to Salem High School graduates Garrett Coffman and Samantha Guiltner. Garrett has...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Apartments experiencing sewage issues owners won’t fix

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Residents of the Highpoint Apartment complex in Fayetteville are up in arms about a number of problems.  Problems they consider considerable health hazards. “You can see it’s leaking into the parking lot; it’s sewage, a broken sewage pipe under the building,” says tenant Terrance Ebert.  This is a problem that is […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

Mercy is building a new $3.2 million clinic in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — By Spring of 2023, there will be a new Mercy clinic just off Kansas Expressway between Battlefield Road and Sunset Street. The new $3.2 million clinic will replace the old Mercy Clinic Family Medicine – South Creek. A news release from Mercy said the new clinic will add 1,500 square feet of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

John Henry Wilson, 60, Mountain Home (Kirby)

John Henry David Wilson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 19, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR, at the age of 60. He was born August 29, 1961, in La Mirada California, the son of Russell Forrest and Ozella June Hudson Wilson. He married Nedra on February 21, 2004, in Eureka Springs, AR. Henry owned and operated Mountain Home Air Compressor Company. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, really anything outdoors, the only thing he loved more than fishing was his wife. Nedra and Henry met when they were just children and have loved each other ever since. Life took them on separate paths for a time, but they were reunited in 2003. She was the love of his life, and he was the love of hers. He was always so loving and so giving to anyone he met. Henry always had a smile on his face.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
ozarksfn.com

Family Fun Turns Into A Family Business

MARSHFIELD, MO. – On a 40-acre farm in Webster County, near Marshfield, Mo., Clint and Cassie Lininger are raising goats. But not just any goats. They breed, raise, and train rodeo goats. Currently they have 76 goats, including all the goat kids recently born. Rafter C Rodeo Goats was...
MARSHFIELD, MO
KTLO

NAEC planned outage set for Monday

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative has planned an outage for part of the Wildcat Shoals Road area Monday. NAEC members in the area of Wildcat Shoals Road, Denton Ferry Road and Valley Airport Place will experience an outage beginning at 12:30. The outage is expected to affect 261 members. It will...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Cotter School Board approves 7 resignations, 1 hire at monthly meeting

The Cotter School Board had a lengthy meeting last Thursday for its regular monthly session, meeting for 3 hours and 43 minutes. The board approved the resignation of seven employees, including high school principal Dour Corley, paraprofessional Kimberly Todd, bus driver Walter Jernigan, elementary secretary Tina Hutson, high school math teacher Taran Eaton, golf coach Jordan Crawford and elementary teacher Sara Kerr. — The board approved the hire of one employee, Keri Raycraft who will transfer to the junior high as an English teacher.
COTTER, AR
KOLR10 News

64th Annual Sucker Days in Nixa pushes on despite rainfall

Festivities remain in full swing this Saturday at the 64th Annual Sucker Days in Nixa. From rides, food, booths and even wrestling, people have had plenty to take in despite the sour weather. Kurt Gilliam says even while the rain came down, it was still a great reason to get out of the house. “You […]
NIXA, MO
KYTV

North Arkansas Electric updates outages following Saturday storms

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Storms Saturday knocked out power to thousands in the Ozarks. North Arkansas Electric reported nearly 300 customers without power Monday morning. The company reported 8,000 outages at the peak. The highest concentration of outages happened in northern Arkansas, including hard-hit Baxter and Izard Counties. Winds...

