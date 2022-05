BOSTON -- The Celtics ran away with Game 5 on Wednesday night when their star players started to put the ball in the basket. That is a pretty important aspect of the game of basketball.The Boston offense has occasionally gone amiss this series, which spotted the Heat a pair of victories in the Eastern Conference Finals. What has been consistent throughout the series -- and all season, really -- is that the Celtics defense is downright filthy. Shutdown-level filthy.It's that defense that had the Celtics still feeling great about their chances of winning Game 5 on Wednesday night despite the...

