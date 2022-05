SANDY – In August 2009, the then newly formed Canyons School District welcomed its first kindergarteners. This year, those kindergarteners will graduate from high school. "In what would become a proud Kindergarten College — and Career-Ready Day tradition, the students that first week of 'big kid' school were asked to share who they wanted to be when they grew up," the district website states. "They were given mock diplomas, mortarboards and blue wristbands labeled with the year they would eventually graduate from high school – the year 2022."

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 3 HOURS AGO