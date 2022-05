(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The 814 area code that covers a good portion of the state from Erie all the way south to the Maryland border now includes the 582 area code. In May 2020, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced 582 would be assigned to new phone numbers in spring of 2021 or once the available supply of numbers in the current 814 area code is exhausted.

