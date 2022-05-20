NJ Renaissance fair returns for 13th season

Amid the confusing train wreck that is the legalization of marijuana in New Jersey is each municipality's ability to opt in or to opt out of the dispensary business. When weed was made legal here in New Jersey, One of the tenets of the confusing law is that towns were given the option to decide if they wanted to ban dispensaries within their borders. And they had a deadline in which to do so.

