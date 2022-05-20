FHS recognizes student-athletes

On Friday May 6, 2022 Gary Dale Stuck passed away at Sutter Roseville Hospital of congestive heart failure. Gary was born in Wiesbaden, Germany on August 16, 1960 where his father was in the Air Force. He returned to Sacramento, California when he was 10-months-old. Gary moved to Placer County with his family in 1970. As a teenager, he helped his family build two homes. Gary is survived by his wife Gail Stuck, his daughter Jennifer Stuck (Becky), his mother Wanda Adams, his brother Mark Stuck, grandchildren Alex, Kiaiha and Violet, Aunt and Uncle Joyce and Bob Hurt, Aunt Barbara Costa and cousins Tracy Whitely, Vicki Cole and Katherine Goodman and niece Markella Mott (Adam). He was preceded in death by his father Delbert Stuck and step-father Gerald Adams. Gary attended Del Oro High School. Gary worked in home building construction, the Auburn Journal as Distribution manager, driving a big rig, recycling; his passion was taking things apart and repairing them. He enjoyed fishing and camping in the forest. The most important thing in Gary’s life was his family and friends, he was always willing to help and support them. Celebration of Life Services will be held June, 4, 2022 at 11 am at the Pioneer Methodist Church, 1338 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA.

