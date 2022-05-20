ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FHS recognizes student-athletes

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-three student-athletes from Folsom High were recognized Wednesday in a ceremony celebrating those student-athletes who will continue playing sports in college. The following is a list of athletes in order of how they’re seated in the picture. Front row – left to right – Diamond Lopez – wrestling –...

Vista upends Vanden, 3-1, to advance to softball section finals

After knocking on the door with some very talented teams, Vista del Lago’s softball team will play for a section championship for the first time on Saturday. The Eagles advanced to the championship game by upsetting top-seeded and previous undefeated Vanden, 3-1, on Tuesday. Vista, the tournament’s four seed, will play second-seeded Central Catholic for the Division III title on Saturday at a time and place yet to be announced.
VISTA, CA
Folsom drops heartbreaker to Lincoln, 2-0

So often the difference between winning and losing is a fine line. Folsom High’s softball team played a solid game against Lincoln on Tuesday, but simply couldn’t put any offense together against pitcher Peja Goold. And when they did get the barrel of the bat on a pitch, Lincoln center field Olivia Holtz was there to make a diving catch.
FOLSOM, CA
Placer, Colfax high schools announce youth basketball camps

School is almost out, and that means it's time for area high schools to put on their annual summer camps. Every summer, the schools get a sneak preview at the next generation of athletes to come through with these camps. Campers will learn the basic fundamentals of the sport and participate in scrimmages and contests.
COLFAX, CA
Short headed to state track and field championships

Folsom High junior Nathan Short had a decision to make before the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Track and Field Championships even began. Short qualified for both the 1,600-meter run, as well as the 3,200-meter run. He knew he likely had the ability to qualify for the state championships in either race, but qualifying in both events would be difficult. So first he had to decide which even he was going to compete in.
FOLSOM, CA
Gary Dale Stuck 8/16/1960 - 5/6/2022

On Friday May 6, 2022 Gary Dale Stuck passed away at Sutter Roseville Hospital of congestive heart failure. Gary was born in Wiesbaden, Germany on August 16, 1960 where his father was in the Air Force. He returned to Sacramento, California when he was 10-months-old. Gary moved to Placer County with his family in 1970. As a teenager, he helped his family build two homes. Gary is survived by his wife Gail Stuck, his daughter Jennifer Stuck (Becky), his mother Wanda Adams, his brother Mark Stuck, grandchildren Alex, Kiaiha and Violet, Aunt and Uncle Joyce and Bob Hurt, Aunt Barbara Costa and cousins Tracy Whitely, Vicki Cole and Katherine Goodman and niece Markella Mott (Adam). He was preceded in death by his father Delbert Stuck and step-father Gerald Adams. Gary attended Del Oro High School. Gary worked in home building construction, the Auburn Journal as Distribution manager, driving a big rig, recycling; his passion was taking things apart and repairing them. He enjoyed fishing and camping in the forest. The most important thing in Gary’s life was his family and friends, he was always willing to help and support them. Celebration of Life Services will be held June, 4, 2022 at 11 am at the Pioneer Methodist Church, 1338 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA.
AUBURN, CA
Hangtown Motocross one week away

No race is like it in California; the 53rd annual Carson City Motorsports Hangtown Motocross Classic is back at Prairie City State Recreation Park from June 2 to June 4, with the pros racing on Saturday. It‘s not just any motocross race but the oldest and one of the most...
CARSON CITY, NV
Marya Noel Lumsargis 12/22/1969 - 5/13/2022

Marya Noel Lumsargis (Fuller) of Meadow Vista, CA. age 52 passed away Friday May 13th. Marya was born in Hart, MI. and moved to California in 1982. She worked with the State of CA for over the past 20 years. Marya was an amazing Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sibling and Friend. She loved life and always had a smile and a word of encouragement to share. She loved everything Disney but she was the true sparkle and magic. Most of all she Loved Jesus and shared his love with anyone that would listen. She will be greatly missed by many. Marya is survived by her husband Todd Lumsargis. Her four children Christopher Talbott, Joshua Talbott, Johnathon Talbott and Jeremiah Payne. 11 grandchildren. Brothers Jerry, Larry, Scott and Kenny Wallace, Sidney Fuller Jr. . Sisters Kim Vassar, Sandra Quirk, Deanna Seder, Christine (Fuller) DeVries, Mindy (Kohen) Maddick. Her Father Sidney Fuller of Florida. Many Nieces, Nephews Cousins and Dear Friends. Marya was preceded by her Mother Annette (Duncan) Kohen, Papa (dad) Samuel Kohen, Brothers Terry and Gary Wallace. She will be laid to rest beside her Mother in Washington State. Graveside service will be held at the Loomis, WA Cemetery Friday May 27th at 12:00 pm.
MEADOW VISTA, CA
Colfax Lions Club donates Kindle E-readers to school program

Top readers in the Colfax Elementary School Reading Incentive Program show off their Lions Club Kindle E-readers. Pictured from left to right are Bradlynn Greenwood, grade 2; Patrick Carey, grade 3; Kaiden Orozco, grade 4; Bella Busath, grade 5; Chase Glenn, grade 6; Norah Wyant, grade 7; the Bulldog mascot (accepting for Gavin Heck, not pictured, grade 8); and Alan Shuttleworth, Colfax Lions Club. Lions International has a club-wide focus on supporting literacy around the world. The Colfax Club has emphasized the importance of reading by donating Kindles to area elementary schools. Students who achieved exemplary status in the program received a Kindle.
COLFAX, CA
Memorial Day ceremonies at area cemeteries open to public

Know and Go: What: Memorial Day ceremonies with the Lincoln Veterans of Foreign War Post 3010 and the James E. Fowler American Legion Post 264 When: Memorial Day, Monday Where/times: Sheridan Cemetery (Ranch House Road, Sheridan) at 9 a.m.; Manzanita Cemetery (Manzanita Road) at 10 a.m.; First Street Cemetery (1445 1st St.,Lincoln ) at 11 a.m.; and Santa Clara Memorial Park Cemetery (250 Santa Clara Way, Lincoln) at 12 p.m. Barbecue at Lincoln Fishery is from 1:30 to 4 p.m. To RSVP for the barbecue, email Dennis Reynolds at lincolnnvfw3010@gmail.com.
Cycling through Placer County

For those cyclists looking to get out of town for a not-too-difficult ride in the country, the 25-mile out ’n’ back to Camp Far West Lake is ideal. Head north on McCourtney Road, and in about 13 miles, you will be at the bridge crossing the spillway. There...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Second ceremony to honor Vietnam vets held in Auburn

A second ceremony to honor Vietnam veterans was held May 19 at the Woodside Village Mobile Home Park in Auburn. Veterans were presented with a 50th-anniversary commemorative pin, issued in 2012, with proclamations from former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. According to Schneider, 11 individuals attended the ceremony, four of whom were veterans.
AUBURN, CA
Rocklin hit-and-run suspect arrested Tuesday

After more than six weeks of investigating witnesses and evidence, Rocklin Police detectives arrested Sacramento resident Keyvan Madani on Tuesday for allegedly being the driver in a hit-and-run accident on April 8. The Rocklin Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team identified the involved vehicle and confirmed the alleged vehicle driver...
ROCKLIN, CA
Fun at the Lincoln Hills plant sale

On Saturday, many Sun City Lincoln Hills residents enjoyed the Lincoln Hills Garden Group's fun annual plant sale. Marie Salers and Linda Bringle were co-chairs with many other volunteers keeping everything organized. At exactly 10:30 a.m., the big crowd was glad to start shopping. What fun it was to see...
LINCOLN, CA
Randal Hensel arrested for possession of obscene matter

Rocklin Police Department detectives arrested Randal Hensel on a charge of California Penal Code 311.11 (C) (1)-Possession of obscene materials with victims under 12 years old Tuesday at his Rocklin residence on Wedgewood Way. Hensel was booked into the Placer County Jail, according to Rocklin Detective Sgt. Eric Dollar on...
ROCKLIN, CA
Fourk Kitchen opens Folsom location

A unique dining experience has come to Folsom. Fourk Kitchen has announced the opening of its newest location in the city. Reservations for the unique eatery at 1177 Riley St. in Folsom are currently being accepted at www.fourkkitchen.com. Fourk was created by executive chef, restaurateur and 24-year military veteran Paul...
FOLSOM, CA
Placer Sheriff's Office receives $580K for body camera program

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $580,000 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant for body-worn cameras. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the funding was secured with the assistance of Congressman Doug LaMalfa through a community grants program of the 2022 fiscal year Appropriations Bill. Placer County Supervisors previously approved a three-year program for body-worn cameras on April 27, 2021.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Man arrested after pursuit, crash at Auburn City Hall

A man was arrested Monday morning, May 23, following a crash at Auburn City Hall. The Auburn Police Department reported the Placer County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit around 1:30 a.m. The driver reportedly reached speeds above 100 mph on Highway 49. According to APD Lt. Bryan...
AUBURN, CA

