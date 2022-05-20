MSU Federal Credit Union - 5/20/22

After more than two tough years thanks to Covid-19, it's nice to see some new life being breathed into the greater Lansing community. I recently learned about two new yummy businesses that are headed our way thanks to the Lansing Foodies Facebook Group. By the way, if you haven't already joined the Lansing Foodies group, I would highly recommend it. There are all sorts of news when it comes to local restaurants and people always post pictures of the yummy food they make.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO