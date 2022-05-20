MSU Federal Credit Union - 5/20/22

Planned Parenthood of Michigan, or PPMI, will now offer gender-affirming hormone therapy, or GAHT, to non-binary and transgender adults in Lansing. 41 Planned Parenthoods in the U.S. already offer GAHT, making this addition an expansion of services in Michigan. GAHT can include prescriptions for testosterone, estrogen or testosterone blockers. This therapy can reduce gender dysphoria - the feeling of discomfort when one's gender identity differs from their sex assigned at birth - in non-binary and transgender people. PPMI Director of Gender Affirming Care Halley Crissman said that PPMI recognizes the difficulty of receiving gender-affirming care in Michigan - like lack of access and...
