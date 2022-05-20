ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

MSU Federal Credit Union - 5/20/22

By Morning Blend
Fox47News
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. — Deidre Davis, Chief Marketing Officer at MSU Federal Credit Union talks about making this time of year a...

www.fox47news.com

Comments / 0

Fox47News

BDB Marketing Design, LLC - 5/24/22

LANSING, Mich. — Cory Dunham, CEO of BDB Marketing Design, LLC talks about increasing your Money-Making Activities. For more information please visit BDBmarketingDesign.com; e-mail Cory at cory@BDBmasrketingDesign.com or call (734) 995-5290. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with us anytime,...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Transworld Business Advisors of Lansing - 5/23/22

LANSING, Mich. — Jessica Starks, President of Transworld Business Advisors of Lansing talks about how inflation is affecting businesses and what business owners should be doing. For more information please visit tworld.com/lansing or call (517) 492-0039. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Did you shop at Meijer recently? You may want to check your bank account

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer shoppers locally and across the Midwest had a frustrating weekend while trying to use their debit and credit cards for purchases. News 10 reached out for a statement and Meijer responded by saying:. Some customers reported their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards were also not...
LANSING, MI
WSYM FOX 47

Lansing store giving baby formula away for free

The baby formula shortage has left many families struggling. Now. the Fretail Store in Lansing is giving formula away for free. Owner Mike Karl said that the Fretail Store carries some of the most needed formulas, and people are driving all over the state to come and get some.
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Plexaderm Skincare - 5/23/22

LANSING, Mich. — Annette Figueroa, Lifestyle Expert at Plexaderm Skincare talks about how Plexaderm can benefit you. For more information or to take advantage of the Memorial Day Special please visit PlexadermTrial.com or call (800) 9611037. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay...
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

The Greater Lansing Area Can Look Forward to Two New Businesses

After more than two tough years thanks to Covid-19, it's nice to see some new life being breathed into the greater Lansing community. I recently learned about two new yummy businesses that are headed our way thanks to the Lansing Foodies Facebook Group. By the way, if you haven't already joined the Lansing Foodies group, I would highly recommend it. There are all sorts of news when it comes to local restaurants and people always post pictures of the yummy food they make.
LANSING, MI
wnmufm.org

MSHDA approves single-family mortgage revenue bond

LANSING, MI. – The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board has approved the issuance of over $332 million in Single-Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds at its May meeting. The 2022 Series A, B and C bonds will be used to fund single-family mortgages at lower-than-current market rates and provide...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Planned Parenthood of Michigan launches gender-affirming hormone therapy in Lansing

Planned Parenthood of Michigan, or PPMI, will now offer gender-affirming hormone therapy, or GAHT, to non-binary and transgender adults in Lansing. 41 Planned Parenthoods in the U.S. already offer GAHT, making this addition an expansion of services in Michigan. GAHT can include prescriptions for testosterone, estrogen or testosterone blockers. This therapy can reduce gender dysphoria - the feeling of discomfort when one's gender identity differs from their sex assigned at birth - in non-binary and transgender people. PPMI Director of Gender Affirming Care Halley Crissman said that PPMI recognizes the difficulty of receiving gender-affirming care in Michigan - like lack of access and...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lake Lansing Rd closed for resurfacing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday morning, Lake Lansing Road between Old US-27 and East Street will be closed to through traffic for road resurfacing. For now, the work is expected to last through Saturday. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Hundreds without power in Mason outage

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of southern Mason lost power Tuesday afternoon, leaving hundreds of Consumer’s Energy customers in the dark. The first reports came in at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday, according to Consumer’s Energy. In total, 595 people are without power in Mason. The energy company says...
MASON, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, and more than 25% live in the United States. Today, I will uncover the wealthiest person in the Ann Arbor/ Ypsilanti area.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Mysterious child hepatitis outbreak hasn’t made its way to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Daycares are germ factories. It’s almost inevitable when you have groups of children playing together. But the childhood hepatitis outbreak that’s been slowly spreading is more serious than the typical viruses and bacteria kids trade back and forth. Even when their toys look clean,...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Bear spotted in Saginaw Co.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Another bear was spotted in mid-Michigan this weekend. The Thomas Township Public Safety Department said there were three sightings of a bear in the township this weekend. The bear was seen on Kennely and Brookshire, and in the 11000 block of Geddes, police said. The Michigan...
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

