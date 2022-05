Grandmother Carol Abernathy of Chester has been driving across southern Illinois all afternoon Tuesday desperately searching for baby formula for her infant great-grandson, finally managing to hit the jackpot with these two cans of Enfamil at the Kroger store in Marion at 4:15p.m. She seemed somewhat relieved to finally find some, but was obviously worn out from the search with another hour drive back home to deliver the valuable formula, "I've been driving around without any luck until now! Someone told me this morning that my best bet was to go to small stores in every town I could."

CHESTER, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO