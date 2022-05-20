ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon Creek, WA

6 teenagers hospitalized after an SUV rolled down an embankment in Salmon Creek (Salmon Creek, WA)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ala_0fl1ZBmp00

On Thursday afternoon, six people injured after an SUV carrying nine teenagers flipped down an embankment in Salmon Creek.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash happened near 117th Street in Salmon Creek at about 1 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was going erratically and traveling at least 70 mph when it spun off the road and rolled down an embankment.

The car ended up on the shore of Salmon Creek under the Interstate 5 Bridge. Reports revealed that all passengers survived, but at least six of the nine teenagers were transported to local hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries. It was initially reported that there were 10 teens in the SUV, with seven injured. It was later said that there were nine teens in the vehicle, with six injured.

Charges in this incident are expected, authorities said. All occupants of the vehicle reportedly go to Brush Prairie High School. No additional information has been provided by the officials.

The crash remains under investigation.

May 20, 2022

Source: KOIN 6 News

Comments / 1

Related
Nationwide Report

1 person seriously injured after a traffic collision in Gaines Township (Gaines Township, MI)

1 person seriously injured after a traffic collision in Gaines Township (Gaines Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Monday afternoon, one person suffered serious injuries following a motor vehicle accident in Gaines Township. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at about 3:30 p.m. on M-6 near Kalamazoo Avenue. The early reports showed that a vehicle veered out of the way of a vehicle that had broken down on the edge of the freeway [...]
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI
Nationwide Report

Woman hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision in Holland Township (Holland Township, MI)

Woman hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision in Holland Township (Holland Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Friday evening, a woman suffered injuries after a traffic collision in Holland Township. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Butternut Drive north of James Street at 6 p.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]
MICHIGAN STATE
kpq.com

Governor’s Warrant Issued for Oregon Suspect in Moses Lake Murder

The suspect in the murder and disappearance of Moses Lake resident Yanira Cedillos will be back in court earlier than previously scheduled after a governor’s warrant for extradition was issued. KPQ news partner i FIBER ONE reports a new hearing is set on Wednesday for Juan Gastelum in Umatilla...
MOSES LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Salmon Creek, WA
92.9 The Bull

Illegal to Drive With Cracked Windshield in Washington?

Nobody wants to get pulled over and certainly nobody wants a ticket for a cracked windshield in Washington state!. I don't know about you but when I see a police car behind me in traffic my legs go numb and I panic that I am about to get pulled over for something I don't know about. I am very paranoid about getting pulled over so I constantly check to see if my turning signals are working on both sides and every now and then I'll ask my daughter to see if both of my brake lights are working. One thing I don't have to worry about right now is a cracked windshield on my car (knock on wood, aluminum, plastic water bottles, linoleum, you name it)! Is it illegal to drive with a cracked windshield in Washington state?
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Embankment#Traffic Accident#Wa#Brush Prairie High School#Koin 6 News
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases climb 26%, hospitalizations rise 11%

Oregon health officials reported nearly 12,000 new coronavirus cases last week, among the highest reported caseloads since the pandemic began over two years ago. In the past week Oregon averaged 1,685 daily cases, a level higher than all but 12 weeks since the start of the pandemic. And the case numbers today are far more likely to be an undercount than numbers in the past, primarily because at-home tests have become widely available.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
beachconnection.net

2022 Memorial Weekend Travel Advice, Warnings for Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – The great kickoff to summer is usually this coming weekend, Memorial Day Weekend, jump-starting the big season for the Oregon coast. (Above: Arch Cape, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) It means some special challenges, though, especially from the standpoint of lodgings and traffic. As everybody jets...
NEWPORT, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon DHS ask public to help find missing Bend teen in foster care, ‘believed to be in danger’

The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division sought the public's help Friday to find Mercedes “Bo” Dunnington, 16, a teen in foster care who went missing from Bend last Monday and "is believed to be in danger." The post Oregon DHS ask public to help find missing Bend teen in foster care, ‘believed to be in danger’ appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
clarkcountylive.com

Greatest Show on H2O hits the Columbia River

For the first time in over 40 years, SW Washington will have the chance to watch the boats that perform in the Greatest Show on H2O. With 3,000 Horsepower and tossing a 300-foot roostertail, the spectacular Hydroplanes can reach speeds of up to 200MPH. In other words, if you want to see them in action, you need to be paying attention or you’ll be sure to miss it.
VANCOUVER, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy