6 teenagers hospitalized after an SUV rolled down an embankment in Salmon Creek (Salmon Creek, WA)

On Thursday afternoon, six people injured after an SUV carrying nine teenagers flipped down an embankment in Salmon Creek.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash happened near 117th Street in Salmon Creek at about 1 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was going erratically and traveling at least 70 mph when it spun off the road and rolled down an embankment.

The car ended up on the shore of Salmon Creek under the Interstate 5 Bridge. Reports revealed that all passengers survived, but at least six of the nine teenagers were transported to local hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries. It was initially reported that there were 10 teens in the SUV, with seven injured. It was later said that there were nine teens in the vehicle, with six injured.

Charges in this incident are expected, authorities said. All occupants of the vehicle reportedly go to Brush Prairie High School. No additional information has been provided by the officials.

The crash remains under investigation.

May 20, 2022

Source: KOIN 6 News