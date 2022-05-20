ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman seriously injured after being hit by a Link light rail train in south Seattle (Seattle, WA)

By Susan Klien
 4 days ago
On Wednesday afternoon, a woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a Link light rail train in south Seattle.

As per the initial information, the pedestrian crash took place in the 7100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South. The early reports showed that the 30-year-old woman had to be rescued as she was pinned under the train after the collision.

The woman was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries. The accident temporarily disturbed one line of service, but it has since resumed normal operations. No other details are immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

May 20, 2022

Source: KIRO 7 Seattle

