One of the first lessons marketers learn is not to assume their customers are the same as they are. However, one of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned as a business owner is that when your customers’ experience does overlap with your own, you owe it to them to share what you know. You can take the guesswork out of how they apply your solutions and help them get to a winning approach faster.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO