ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee, IL

Illinois father convicted of giving son rifle used to kill 4 people at a Waffle House in Tennessee

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtj4h_0fl1Xu8a00

PEKIN, Ill. — An Illinois father has been convicted of illegally giving his son an assault-style rifle that he used to kill four people in 2018 at a Waffle House in Tennessee.

The Journal Star says Jeffrey Reinking was convicted last week of “illegal delivery of a firearm to a person who had been treated for mental illness within the past five years,”

The Associated Press says Tazewell County prosecutors argued that Jeffrey knew that his son, Travis Reinking, had sought mental health treatment in 2016. They say in May 2016, police were called out to a pharmacy where Travis told them that he believed Taylor Swift was stalking him and in 2017, he showed up at the White House unarmed and demanded to meet with then-President Donald Trump, according to the AP. Jeffrey’s lawyers argued that he was unaware of any mental health issues.

Travis had his firearm owner’s identification card taken away by the Illinois State Police, which made it illegal for him to have any guns within Illinois, the AP says. Travis gave his guns to Jeffrey. The guns included an assault-style rifle, an AR-15, at the Waffle House in Tennessee that killed four people. The AP says sometime before the shooting, Jeffrey returned the guns, including the AR-15, to his son.

Travis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for four counts of first-degree murder and additional charges last February, according to the AP.

Reinking will be sentenced on June 17 and he is facing up to three years in prison. According to the Journal Star, he could get probation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Feds: Former postal worker on disability sentenced to prison in Florida after caught lifting weights

OCALA, Fla. — A former postal worker in Florida who was collecting disability was sentenced to prison after he was caught lifting weights, officials say. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida says George Utley, 66, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for receiving disability benefits from the Department of Labor Disability Benefit Payments, claiming he stole government property. Utley is expected to pay back the $732,459.46 of disability money he was given.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Biden to address nation following Texas school shooting

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden prepared to address the nation Tuesday night shortly after returning to the White House from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by “horrific” mass tragedy. Biden was on Air Force One Tuesday afternoon when officials said a...
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

School massacre continues Texas' grim run of mass shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Once again, one of America's deadliest mass shootings happened in Texas. Past shootings targeted worshippers during a Sunday sermon, shoppers at a Walmart, students on a high school campus and drivers on a highway. Among the latest victims were 19 children in the small town of Uvalde, west of San Antonio, where on Tuesday a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in the nation's deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Pekin, IL
Tazewell County, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Tazewell County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Tennessee, IL
WDBO

Georgia primary running smoothly despite new election law

ATLANTA — (AP) — In the first statewide test of new voting restrictions, Georgia's high-stakes primary election appeared to be running smoothly Tuesday with no reports of major problems in one of the nation's most important battleground states. A record number of ballots cast during the early voting...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Lamenting a uniquely American tragedy, an anguished and angry President Joe Biden delivered an urgent call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman shot and killed at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school. Biden spoke Tuesday night from the White House...
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

Montana bars birth certificate changes, even with surgery

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration says transgender people can not change their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery, in defiance of a court order that temporarily blocked the Republican state's bid to restrict transgender rights. The state health department said in...
MONTANA STATE
WDBO

Ohioans got short shrift as political map fight dragged on

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Accusations have flown for months over who's to blame for Ohio's protracted redistricting predicament — a mess of a political mapmaking fight that's left the state without settled political maps and voters without a day for electing party nominees to Statehouse seats.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Donald Trump
WDBO

After Texas shooting, Conn. senator begs for gun compromise

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — A U.S. senator who came to Congress representing the Connecticut community where 26 elementary school students and educators were killed nearly a decade ago begged his colleagues Tuesday, as the latest school shooting unfolded, to pass legislation addressing the nation's gun violence problem.
NEWTOWN, CT
WDBO

Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov's race in stinging rebuke of Trump

ATLANTA — (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia easily dispatched Donald Trump's hand-picked challenger on Tuesday in a Republican primary that demonstrated the limits of the former president and his conspiracy-fueled politics in a critical swing state. Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall in what...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Midterm updates | Britt, Brooks in Alabama Senate runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate is going to a June runoff between Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks after neither candidate captured a majority of the vote. The winner of the runoff will face the Democratic nominee in November to determine who will...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Murder#Violent Crime#The Journal Star#The Associated Press#Ap#The Illinois State Police#The Waffle House
WDBO

In US House races, Greene and McBath win; Cuellar in runoff

WASHINGTON — (AP) — One of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress was in a primary runoff in Texas to hold on to his seat Tuesday, while a staunch gun safety advocate ousted her House colleague in a fierce member-on-member congressional primary in suburban Atlanta. Meanwhile, in northwest...
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

Herschel Walker to face Warnock in Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA — (AP) — Football great Herschel Walker, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won Georgia’s GOP Senate primary Tuesday. The Republican will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November general election. Walker defeated five fellow Republicans, including Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and former...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins GOP primary in Georgia

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated five challengers Tuesday in a GOP primary race that tested how her conservative Georgia constituents judged her turbulent freshman term. Greene, 47, became a celebrity of the Republican Party's far-right fringe with her election two years ago as she embraced former President Donald Trump's...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger faces Trump ally

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is facing a tough primary challenge Tuesday, nearly two years after he drew the wrath of former President Donald Trump for refusing to try to overturn Trump's loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the state. Trump was...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
WDBO

Texas elementary school shooting: Coach Steve Kerr gets emotional discussing shooting

Golden State Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr called on politicians to end gun violence Tuesday following the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Kerr, whose team was getting ready to play Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, told a group of reporters that he would not be talking about basketball during the news conference. Nineteen children and two adults were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
WDBO

Officials: Florida man allegedly crashed his car into neighbor’s house before reporting it stolen

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly crashed his car into his neighbor’s house before he reported it stolen, according to authorities. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says Amador Rodriguez, 20, reported his car stolen from his driveway over the weekend around 2 a.m. on Sunday. He told the deputies that he parked his blue Honda Civic in his driveway around 9 p.m. Saturday. He told them he left it unlocked with his keys and wallet inside the vehicle. The deputies entered the information and reported his car as stolen. During a license plate search, they had a few hits of the vehicle around town Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WDBO

Texas school shooting: Matthew McConaughey, Selena Gomez, politicians react to latest mass shooting

As the nation continues to reel from yet another deadly day at a school in the U.S., people are mourning together on social media. Uvalde, Texas, native Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter asking, “What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?”
UVALDE, TX
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
67K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy