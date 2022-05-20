ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC Fight Night 206 official weigh-in results: All 22 fighters hit mark without issue

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTK3v_0fl1UDEO00

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 206 fighter weigh-ins.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which streams entirely on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in were former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm and her main event opponent Ketlen Vieira. Co-main welterweight competitors Michel Pereira and Santiago Ponzinibbio are also among the 22 fighters recording their official weight.

Every fighter on the card hit the mark.

The full UFC Fight Night 206 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)
  • Michel Pereira (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5)
  • Chidi Njokuani (185) vs. Dusko Todorovic (185.5)
  • Jailton Almeida (224) vs. Parker Porter (265)
  • Tabatha Ricci (115) vs. Polyana Viana (116)
  • Eryk Anders (186) vs. Junyong Park (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Alen Amedovski (186) vs. Joseph Holmes (185)
  • Uros Medic (156) vs. Omar Morales (155.5)
  • Jonathan Martinez (135.5) vs. Vince Morales (136)
  • Felipe Colares (145) vs. Chase Hooper (145)
  • Sam Hughes (115.5) vs. Elise Reed (115)

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy