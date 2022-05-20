UFC Fight Night 206 official weigh-in results: All 22 fighters hit mark without issue

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 206 fighter weigh-ins.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which streams entirely on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in were former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm and her main event opponent Ketlen Vieira. Co-main welterweight competitors Michel Pereira and Santiago Ponzinibbio are also among the 22 fighters recording their official weight.

Every fighter on the card hit the mark.

The full UFC Fight Night 206 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

Michel Pereira (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5)

Chidi Njokuani (185) vs. Dusko Todorovic (185.5)

Jailton Almeida (224) vs. Parker Porter (265)

Tabatha Ricci (115) vs. Polyana Viana (116)

Eryk Anders (186) vs. Junyong Park (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)