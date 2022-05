The Chester Women's Club held its annual May Luncheon meeting Friday, May 20, at the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church. President Chris Bowles was named the club's Woman of the Year. Bowles served as club president for four years, playing a key role in maintaining the momentum of the club during the COVID pandemic. Cathy Sauer presented the award and Bowles' family was on hand to see the presentation.

