The Raton City Commission OK’d a $23 million budget for the City for next fiscal year as part of a busy agenda for their last meeting in May. The City’s budget is some 6.4 million higher than last years because of a number of projects proposed including $1.2 million for Sugarite Avenue, $1.6 million for E. 10th Frontage Road project, $1.1 million for the Kearney Film Project and $847,155 for an American Rescue Act funding for a Raton Public Service Company photovoltaic project. The RPS project was originally planned for 1 megawatt, but supply and construction costs have put a question mark on the final generation number. The commission was hopeful that more funding could be obtained to get it up to the 1 megawatt number. The project could possibly take up five to six acres with a possible location near the La Mesa Airfield.

RATON, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO