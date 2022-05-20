ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

The Best Drag Shows in Austin

By James Wong
Thrillist
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve gotta hand it to Austin’s queens. It takes some real skill to be extra fishy in a sea without water. Even in the blistering desert heat, they’re out in full force—contoured, tucked, and death-dropping like the AC actually works in our gay bars. (Why, oh, why is it always like...

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 4

Related
austinmonthly.com

The Birria Queen has Become Taco Royalty

It’s 6 p.m. on a warm Monday in April, and Donelle Mendoza has already been cooking since noon. Bad Bunny and Ramón Ayala are blasting through an iPhone in her Northeast Austin apartment when an incoming call abruptly cuts off a manic accordian solo. From this side of the line, she rattles off a series of well-rehearsed questions: “Have you ordered before? Do you need the address? Original tortillas or red? Crispy or soft? Onion, cilantro, and salsita on the side?”
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Houston

Texas jewelry star Kendra Scott shines with dazzling engagement ring collection

Already a go-to for wedding jewelry essentials, Austin-based Kendra Scott is expanding into a new category with the introduction of The Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott. This launch is the second category expansion for the homegrown brand's landmark 20th anniversary — it waded into watches and watch bands in April. The Engagement Collection is available at 12 retail locations across the country, as well as via virtual appointments.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
CultureMap Austin

Legendary Texas troubadour Robert Earl Keen storms into Austin on final tour

The road, it seems, does not go on forever, and the party — at least the live one — is wrapping up for legendary Texas songwriter Robert Earl Keen. In January 2022, the he announced his decision in January 2022 to retire at the top of his game, and the acclaimed musician is making the most of his final touring year with a romping, rowdy set of shows across his home state of Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Atlas Obscura

‘It’s Chaos, Be Kind’

This 20-foot-tall obelisk stands in the middle of a small community park surrounded by central Texas farmland. Why is it here? Where did it come from? and… What is it doing?. On the back side, a short description of its origin tells us that it was created by Austin-based artist, Matthew Johnson, and inspired by the words of the late author Michelle McNamara. Funds for the limestone monument were raised via a Kickstarter campaign in 2018.
TEXAS STATE
austinmonthly.com

This Austin-Based Watch Brand Made for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Fascinated with the art of watchmaking, former YETI executive Todd Adams would often buy vintage automatic watches from eBay and refurbish them in his spare time. But the outdoor enthusiast never found a style that fully suited his appetite for adventure. To create a prototype that could be worn during activities like fishing and swimming, he collaborated with the same Swiss design team behind TAG Heuer and TUDOR to make an Austin-based brand called Seaholm. The durable yet lightweight styles are shock- and water-resistant as well as anti-magnetic, with a protective iron cage that absorbs external magnetic currents that could cause it to run too fast or slow. Though the pieces can withstand extreme conditions, their stainless-steel designs are versatile enough for the lake or cocktail hour: “You go fish or hunt or work, and then wear it out that night,” Adams says. Shop the line ($1,895 and up) at Revival Cycles, Sportsman’s Finest, and seaholmautomatic.com.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Doc's Backyard Bar & Grill

Doc’s in South Austin has multiple TVs inside and out for sports, but it’s the spacious dog-friendly patio where it really shines. There are tons of picnic tables shaded by multiple enormous oak trees and patio umbrellas, and it’s kept cool by misting fans. Do watch out for the very hungry grackles that will try to steal your french fries if you’re not looking. This is the kind of place that will give you a koozie to keep your tallboy of Lone Star cold.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kameron Michaels
Person
Rupaul
Inhabitat.com

Historic Texas hotel combines the past with the future

The Albert Hotel is a landmark of Texas hill country in historic Downtown Fredricksburg located on Main Street. Built on the site of and retaining the Keidel family pharmacy and homestead founded 175 years ago, the Albert Hotel is being renovated and expanded in a sustainable update designed by Clayton Korte in partnership with New Waterloo.
TEXAS STATE
culturemap.com

Daryl Hall in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall comes to Austin as part of his first solo tour in a decade. He's touring in support of BeforeAfter, Hall’s first-ever solo retrospective. He'll be joined by special guest Todd Rundgren.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Drag Show#Bingo#Downtown Austin#Drag Race#Ac#Southern#Disney#Trace#Oilcan Harry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Texas Monthly

Remembering the Texas Town That Did, Indeed, Start the Fire

It was at one time the social and economic center for Stephen F. Austin’s colony, but today fewer than a thousand people live in the rural community of San Felipe, whose history contains a surprising tale of sacrifice during the Texas Revolution. Now a $12 million museum commemorates the...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin concert guide for summer 2022

The capital city is beating again with the sounds of music almost everywhere you go. The pandemic forced artists to push back or cancel in-person shows. Artists are ready to get back in front of fans, and Austin is reaping the benefits.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Recipes perfect for graduation parties, brunch, or summer get-togethers

AUSTIN, Texas - It's that time of year when we all are getting together to celebrate graduation, have a summer party, or even just for a brunch. Of course, no get-together is complete without food and FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some ideas that will help make things easier in the kitchen.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy