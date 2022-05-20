The Best Drag Shows in Austin

Fascinated with the art of watchmaking, former YETI executive Todd Adams would often buy vintage automatic watches from eBay and refurbish them in his spare time. But the outdoor enthusiast never found a style that fully suited his appetite for adventure. To create a prototype that could be worn during activities like fishing and swimming, he collaborated with the same Swiss design team behind TAG Heuer and TUDOR to make an Austin-based brand called Seaholm. The durable yet lightweight styles are shock- and water-resistant as well as anti-magnetic, with a protective iron cage that absorbs external magnetic currents that could cause it to run too fast or slow. Though the pieces can withstand extreme conditions, their stainless-steel designs are versatile enough for the lake or cocktail hour: “You go fish or hunt or work, and then wear it out that night,” Adams says. Shop the line ($1,895 and up) at Revival Cycles, Sportsman’s Finest, and seaholmautomatic.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO