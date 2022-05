DC's first Wegmans grocery store will open its doors in July, the company announced this week. The new store will open at 9am on July 13 at the City Ridge development at 3900 Wisconsin Avenue NW (map). Just a few days ago, news came out that a Lidl grocery store is coming to the Upton Place development next door. Wegmans also recently opened a store in Carlyle, Virginia.

