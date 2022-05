A house fire located off of Northwest Seehale Avenue, was believed to be caused by an unattended candle last MondayA fire that broke out last Monday morning rendered a Prineville home a complete loss, but no occupants were injured in the blaze. According to a Crook County Fire and Rescue report, a fire at a small one-story home on Northwest Seehale Avenue was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. Arriving crews encountered a fire in the front interior of the house and smoke showing from multiple openings. Crews stretched a hose line to the front door, made entry and quickly extinguished the fire. The structure and contents however were a complete loss due to heat and smoke damage. No one was home at the time of the fire. Red Cross was called to assist the homeowners, two adults and three children. One cat was found deceased. Cause of the fire was accidental, the result of an unattended candle. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO