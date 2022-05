Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA says that the group’s recent release Voyage will be their final album. The Swedish pop band, consisting of Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and Benny Andersson, reunited for their first album of new music, Voyage, in four decades in 2021. Ulvaeus said Voyage will be their last journey together as a group and that there will be no more appearances or live performances with the four members after this final project together.

