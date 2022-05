PASCO -- Authorities say they have identified the woman who tragically died after rolling her vehicle on I-82 Thursday evening. Washington State Patrol says Chelsea Gardner, 26, of Pasco, died at the scene of the crash. Troopers say Chelsea was driving east on I-82 when she lost control of her Honda Accord and the vehicle rolled. The crash happened in the area of Grandview. Medics pronounced Chelsea deceased at the scene.

PASCO, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO