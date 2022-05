(The Center Square) — A bill to outlaw hand-held cell phones while driving is heading to the Louisiana Senate after lawmakers in the House approved the measure this week. The House voted 55-38 to approve House Bill 376, sponsored by Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, to prohibit the use of cell phones while driving, with some exceptions. A similar bill cleared the house during the last legislative session, but fell short in the Senate.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO