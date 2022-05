Erin Tetter was working her after-school job at Davanni’s Pizza and Hot Hoagies when a man came in wearing a shirt from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She asked him about the college and he went on to explain that he’s been a history professor at UWRF for 50 years and, if she was considering college, it was the place to be.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO