Bowie EMS and Bowie Fire responded to this one-vehicle crash on State Highway 101 at Seldon Loop Road Tuesday afternoon. One person was extricated from the car and transported for medical care. The car appears to have lost control on the curve losing control when it went off the roadway and flipped into the water in a creek. Watch your weekend Bowie News for further details. No updates were available on the injured drive as of Tuesday night. (Photo by Barbara Green)

BOWIE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO