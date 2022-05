William "Bill" Cox, age 78, of Herod, Illinois, passed away May 19, 2022, at home. Bill was born March 12, 1944 to Sol and Normia Marie (Hooten) Cox in Herod. He was a man of many interests. Bill had a love for history, specifically Southern history, but his first love was for all things horses. He started out riding and training those horses. Those early days developed into a later passion for horse trading, and even later for breeding and raising Morgans.

