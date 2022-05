The Rehoboth Conservation Commission wants to thank all those citizens who attended the annual Town Meeting and showed such overwhelming support, voting 99 to 3 for the control and custody article and almost unanimous approval for the enforcement bylaw. We also want to thank those who stood and spoke for the articles. Each and every Commissioner truly enjoys serving on the Board, knowing we have the support of the citizens makes what we do even more enjoyable.

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO