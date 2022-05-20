ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Downtown Las Cruces Partnership and City of Las Cruces Install Additional Bike Racks in Downtown

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZbzJ_0fl0pZN200

Ribbon Cutting at 10 a.m. May 24 in front of Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery

In an effort to continue Las Cruces’ goal of becoming more bicycle friendly, the City of Las Cruces and the Downtown Las Cruces Partnership have teamed up to install an additional 20 bike racks along Main Street, between the roundabout near City Hall and Bowman Avenue.

Funded through the AARP Community Challenge Grant, the new racks will nearly double the bike storage capacity in downtown. These “Quick-action” grants seek to make communities more livable for people of all ages.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Downtown Las Cruces Partnership as they work to make immediate improvements in Las Cruces, NM and are excited to see this project completed,” said Dave Lynch, AARP New Mexico State President. “Previous grantees have seen impressive results from their projects, such as attracting additional funding, overcoming policy barriers, and increasing engagement and awareness in the community. Our goal at AARP NM is to support the efforts of our communities to be great places for people of all backgrounds, ages and abilities.”

Las Cruces currently is rated a bronze level bicycle friendly city by the League of American Bicyclist and is striving to become silver level by 2025. Those efforts include increased bicycle safety education, additional on-street and off-street bike facilities, more bicycle friendly businesses, and a larger inventory of designated bike lanes on Las Cruces streets.

Recent additions to these efforts in the downtown area include added bike lanes along Alameda Boulevard between Amador Avenue, and Picacho Avenue. Future plans call for designated bike lanes along Campo Street between Spruce and Amador avenues.

“These bike racks represent more than a place to park your bike. We are helping deliver a range of transportation and mobility options by increasing connectivity and bikeability to Downtown Las Cruces. Giving people access to a wider range of transportation choices is important to the smart growth of our Downtown” said Jennifer Garcia Kozlowski, Executive Director of Downtown Las Cruces Partnership.

Downtown visitors will be able to easily spot the new green racks designed to be more visible to users and feature a color used internationally to designate bicycle friendly facilities and riding lanes.

There are two racks in front of Becks coffee, four in front of the Museum of Nature & Science, two in front of Grounded Cafe, two near the intersection of Main Street and Las Cruces Avenue, four near Little Toad Creek Brewery and Distillery, four near the Plaza stage at the intersection of Main and Griggs Avenue, and two more on the southeast corner of the intersection of Griggs and Main Street.

For information about downtown, contact 575/541-2150, or downtown@las-cruces.org.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Government
Las Cruces, NM
Cars
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Bike Lanes#Urban Construction#Vehicles#Aarp Nm
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

327
Followers
2K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy